BJP Chief Holds Meeting with Sants, Commends PM Modi's Leadership During Corona Crisis

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday held a meeting through video conferencing with sants in the 'Acharya Sabha' where he commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the battle against COVID-19."The timely decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts to take everyone together to limit the influence of corona in the country is praiseworthy," Nadda said."Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Central government has made a provision of Rs 1.70 lakh crore for the welfare of the poor, the underprivileged, the deprived and the victims of this pandemic so that they do not suffer from this crisis," he added.He further said: "Attempts were made to reduce the importance of our great cultural heritage by revealing it as archaic, but in the battle with COVID-19, we came to realise how important our cultural heritage is in adverse circumstances."Calling upon religious organisations associated with Indian culture, he said that many organisations are also working abroad, which have a deep relationship with the overseas Indian society living there. The right picture of the country should be presented through these organisations," he said."Bharatiya Janata Party workers have so far provided food to about 7 crore needy people and the ration of 20 days to about two crore more people. In addition, the party workers have distributed lakhs of face masks," he said."Our corona warriors -- doctors, health workers, policemen, administration and government officials -- are working in unison. The blessings of the revered sants keep our morale high," he added.Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Awadheshanand Giri Maharaj, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, Swami Nirmalanandanathji Maharaj, Swami Vishveshwaranandji Maharaj, Swami Gyananandji Maharaj, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Dr Pranav Pandya, Swami Parmatmanand Saraswati Ji and several other saints took part in the meeting.The party's national organisation general secretary BL Santosh, national general secretary Ram Madhav and many senior party officials participated in this programme through video conferencing. (ANI)

