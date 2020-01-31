BJP Heavyweights Launch All out Attack on AAP, Say Kejriwal Failed to Keep Promises

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) BJP leaders, including party president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, launched an all out attack on the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal on issues ranging from the Shaheen Bagh protests to failures of the outgoing Delhi government.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Shakoor Basti, Trinagar, Wajirpur and Model Town, Shah asserted that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to national security.

"On the other hand the AAP and the Congress, who are supporting the Shaheen Bagh protests, are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)," he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Kejriwal, Shah alleged that the Delhi Jal Board(DJB) is running into losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore, although Kejriwal himself is its chairman.

Senior BJP leader and Defence minister Rajnath Singh slammed the AAP government, saying "Kejriwal did not do anything in the past five years except create confusion."

Addressing an election rally in the Mahrauli assembly constituency, Singh warned the Opposition parties against "miselading" Muslims on the CAA.

BJP president Nadda asked people to first draw a comparison between the works of the Modi government and the AAP dispensation in Delhi and decide whom to vote for on February 8.

Addressing an election in Delhi's Ghonda area, Nadda alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government has failed to fulfil its promises made in the run up to the 2015 assembly elections.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in an election meeting in Shalimar Bagh, claimed that his state always cooperated with Delhi but the Kejriwal government never acknowledged it.

"The AAP and the Congress are together in supporting those who raise slogans against the country and wish to break it," Khattar alleged.

Union minister Smriti Irani seeking votes for the BJP in Tughlaqabad constituency, said that people should dethrone the government which has failed to solve their problems.

"Our Prime Minister is making efforts to ensure safety and security of coming generations, while the political parties in Delhi are supporting Tukde-Tukde gang and protesters in Shaheen Bagh, against him," she said.

The BJP, which is out of power in Delhi for more than two decades, is hinging on twin issues of Shaheen Bagh and "failures" of the outgoing Kejriwal government, to upstage the ruling AAP in February 8 polls.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with JD(U) and LJP. It is contesting on 67 seats, leaving two for JD(U) and one for LJP.

The AAP romped home in 2015 polls winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats. The BJP swallowed the crushing defeat managing to win just three seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)