BJP's 'Kamal Sandesh' Bulletin Now Available in Digital Medium

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): 'Kamal Sandesh', the national mouthpiece of Bharatiya Janata Party, is now available in the digital medium, said party president JP Nadda on Friday. "In difficult times of COVID-19, Hon'ble PM has urged to adopt innovative and digital ways of working. Following his ideas, BJP has used new ways to work effectively in lockdown. Now @KamalSandesh has also gone digital," Nadda tweeted today.The ten-page long Kamal Sandesh is available in both Hindi and English.In the first digital bulletin, the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for farmers amid the outbreak of coronavirus are mentioned.The bulletin also has details of video conference meetings conducted by Nadda with various members of society.The party workers have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu App through the bulletin as well. (ANI)

