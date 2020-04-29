Border Sealing: SDMC Staff from Haryana, UP Can Opt to Stay in Delhi; Will Get Reimbursement

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) In view of the sealing of Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday said its employees belonging to the two states can stay in lodging facilities in the national capital.

The civic body said it will reimburse the cost of lodging and boarding for such employees.

Group A and Group B employees will receive a reimbursement of Rs 2,000 per day, while those in Group C and Group C will get Rs 1,100 per day.

"The administration will reimburse the cost of lodging and boarding for the officers and the staff, who are residents of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and have to work in the SDMC," an SDMC order read.

"The employee can opt to stay in the hotel, guest house or community hall of SDMC as per their convenience… and will have to submit the claim for reimbursement to the HOD concerned along with payment receipt," it said.

