Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, welcomed the decision of the Union Home Ministry to revoke the detention of social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday, stating that it was a positive step by the Central Government towards fostering an environment of peace, harmony, stability and mutual trust in the Ladakh region.

According to an official release, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Ladakh has always been known for the patriotic spirit, nationalism, and peaceful nature of its people. He observed that these values are deeply embedded in the culture and traditions of the region and have played a vital role in maintaining harmony and social cohesion.

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Saxena stated that all concerns and issues can be resolved amicably through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding. He underlined that there is no place for agitation, bandhs, or violence in Ladakh and stressed that such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress. Instead, he said, the path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions.

The Lieutenant Governor also remarked that Ladakh has consistently demonstrated unity and maturity in dealing with challenges, and that the people of the region have always prioritised national interest and social harmony. He reiterated that the Administration is committed to engaging with all stakeholders in a spirit of openness and cooperation.

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Saxena further expressed his hope that with the continued support and cooperation of the people of Ladakh, the Union Territory would witness sustained peace and accelerated development. He stated that the Administration looks forward to working together with all sections of society to transform Ladakh into one of the most developed and progressive Union Territories in the country.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the UT Administration remains committed to inclusive development, good governance, and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in Ladakh. (ANI)

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