Amid his legal separation from Megan Fox, actor Brian Austin Green recently celebrated his first year of togetherness with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.Taking to Instagram, Brian posted a lovey-dovey picture with Sharna. In the image, the two can be seen leaning in for a kiss. "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky," he captioned the post. Brian's gesture touched Sharna's heart. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Part Ways After 10 Years Of Marriage, Confirms the 46-Year-Old Actor.

Reacting to the post, Sharna commented, "I love you baby. So many more years to come." According to People, Brian and Sharna were first romantically linked in December 2020, when they jetted off for a romantic tropical getaway.One month later, the pair made their Instagram debut. The two even participated in 'Dancing With the Stars'. However, they got eliminated last week. Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess Make Relationship Instagram Official With a Warm Kiss (View Post).

Check Out Brian Austin Green's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen)

Brian shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5 with former wife Megan Fox. He also shares 19-year-old son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)