American actor Brian Austin Green and Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess took their relationship online this week when the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional shared a photo of the pair kissing on Instagram on Monday (local time). The 35-year-old star Burgess captioned the post, "H I M "

The snapshot shows the 47-year-old star Green and Burgess standing on a balcony overlooking palm trees and an ocean shore. The 'Beverly Hills', '90210' star holds Burgess' face as they share a kiss. Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Brian Austin Green

According to People Magazine, over the weekend, Green told Access Daily that things with Burgess were "going really well right now," but added that the duo weren't in a rush to label things. "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," he said. Green and Burgess recently went to Hawaii together, where the actor said they "had a really good time." Courtney Stodden Claims Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Is a ‘Womanizer’, Says ‘Blocked Him After Several Other Women Who He Was Playing with Came Forward’

"She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now," he told Access Daily, explaining that he first met Burgess through their mutual business manager. As reported by People Magazine, when asked by fans on Instagram over the weekend about her relationship status with Green, Burgess told her followers to "let it go." Last month, a source told People Magazine that Green - who filed a petition for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox in November - had "been seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

The source said at the time, "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days." Green confirmed his split from Fox in May of last year, and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their divorce. They share sons 8-year-old son Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River. As per People Magazine, Fox is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly and became Instagram official with him in July 2019.