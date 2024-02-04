American singer Britney Spears shared a throwback picture of herself with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, reported People. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a candid picture of herself with her sister, who wore glasses, a newsboy cap, an orange T-shirt, and low-rise jeans, while Britney was dressed in black turtlenecks and jeans." Britney Spears Issues Statement After Alleged Assault by NBA Victor Wembanyama’s Security, Says She ‘Tapped Him on the Shoulder’ and Refutes ‘Grabbing Him From Behind’.

Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Spears captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn. Britney and Jamie Lynn had a public feud in early 2022 over the publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out'.

Britney Spears Shares Candid Throwback Photo of Herself and Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney has since revealed more about the pair's relationship in her biography, The Woman in Me, which will be released in October 2023.