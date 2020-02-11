BSF Arrests One Pakistani National from Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrested one Pakistani national from near Chanaa Post, Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday.Station House Officer of Ramdas Police Station, Mantej Singh said, "BSF has handed him over to the police. He crossed the border and entered India. He will be interrogated after the case is registered."The SHO further added that nothing suspicious has been recovered from his possession and the man has identified himself as Rasul Khan, a resident of Narowal District of Pakistan.Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

