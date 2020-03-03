Bundesliga Club RB Leipzig Apologise to Japanese Fans for Coronavirus Error

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on Monday (local time) apologised for ejecting 20 Japanese fans from their stadium due to the fears that they were carrying the coronavirus.The side was playing Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena, and the security staff at the stadium asked the Japanese fans to leave just as the game started."A mistake was made on our part with respect to our Japanese guests, in light of this mistake, we would like to extend our apologies. As for our handling of the coronavirus issue, we will continue to work thoroughly and on a daily basis with the authorities in order to try and reach the best possible solution for all of our guests," RB Leipzig released its statement on Twitter.The club also admitted that the ground's security personnel had been instructed to intensify checks before the commencement of the match.After rolling out the initial tweet, the club also said that they have met with the ejected Japanese fans."Given the reaction to the incident in question we have since met and invited them back, as well as offering them our sincere apologies once again," the club said its statement.Coronavirus has already affected European football as five Serie A games were cancelled in Italy. (ANI)

