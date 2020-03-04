Business Brief Student Living Startup to Offer Spaces to Working Professionals

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Student living start-up Stanza Living on Wednesday said it has expanded its offering by launching customised living spaces for working professionals.

Starting with a combined 10,000 beds capacity across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore, this will be a separate business line designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals, the company said in a statement.

"After catering to student requirements across 10 cities, we feel this is the appropriate time to foray into the working professional category. Like our student offering, we have invested in understanding the nuanced needs of working professionals and will be launching a separate product offering designed for their lifestyle requirements," its MD and cofounder Anindya Dutta said.

The company has already recorded early interest from existing consumers for its new vertical and is also exploring preferred residence-partner engagement with over 15 companies, for its working professionals category, he added.

