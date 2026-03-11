PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: HOMEFOIL, the premium consumer brand of LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt. Ltd., has announced its strategic expansion into the paper-based packaging segment with the launch of its Grease proof Paper. Unveiled at AAHAR 2026, the International Food & Hospitality Fair, the move marks HOMEFOIL's category diversification beyond its established aluminium foil portfolio.

Also Read | 'Hamnet': All About Chloe Zhao's Oscar-Nominated Historical Drama Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

The newly launched greaseproof paper offers oil resistance of up to 168 hours, significantly higher than conventional uncoated paper formats that typically withstand grease for only five to six hours. Designed to minimise oil seepage and staining, the paper helps maintain cleaner food handling and better presentation across both household and commercial kitchens.

Made using food-contact safe materials with FDA-compliant additives, the biodegradable and non-toxic paper aligns with HOMEFOIL's focus on delivering safe, hygienic, and reliable packaging solutions for modern food service and retail needs.

Also Read | White House Security Breach: Driver Detained After Van Crashes Into Perimeter Barricade.

The product was introduced to distributors, HoReCa operators and retail partners at AAHAR, reflecting growing demand for reliable grease management solutions across both household and food service environments.

The entry into grease-proof paper marks a strategic expansion of HOMEFOIL's product portfolio, reinforcing the brand's effort to provide a comprehensive range of hygiene-focused kitchen and food-protection solutions. By broadening its SKU basket, the company aims to offer consumers and food service operators a more integrated packaging choice under a single brand. The move comes at a time when the food packaging sector is witnessing increasing demand for functional and h7ygienic formats across both retail and HoReCa segments.

The new Grease Proof Paper has been designed to manage oil absorption, maintain food texture and support hygienic handling during cooking, storage and service. Manufactured in LSKB's state-of-the-art facilities in Sonipat, the product offers consistent roll strength and thickness for everyday kitchen use, including food wrapping, baking preparation and microwave reheating. The initial rollout features three versatile variants: 20+5, 40, 75 and 90 metres roll, catering to both domestic kitchens and high-volume HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) requirements. HOMEFOIL's entry into this segment positions the brand to address these emerging needs while strengthening its presence across the food consumption value chain.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Kunal Bajaj, Director, Jupiter Group, added, "Food service operators today are managing higher volumes, faster turnaround times and stricter hygiene requirements. Packaging materials that perform consistently under these conditions are becoming critical. The rapid growth of quick service restaurants (QSRs), cloud kitchens, and the evolving food delivery and takeaway ecosystem has played a key role in driving demand for foil and allied packaging solutions in the Indian market.

Lakshay Singhal, Director, LSKB Aluminium Foils Pvt. Ltd., said, Our premium Golden Foil range has emerged as one of the most trusted and widely used products in our portfolio. As consumer expectations around hygiene, food safety and convenience continue to evolve, we see a clear opportunity to bring better quality solutions into the food packaging category. Our entry into grease proof paper is part of this journey -- expanding our offerings while maintaining the same focus on reliability and performance. We believe initiatives like these will also contribute to the broader growth and quality standards of India's food packaging ecosystem."

The commercial rollout of HOMEFOIL Grease Proof Paper will commence in March 2026, with distribution across retail and institutional channels. The launch will be supported by the company's extensive distribution network of over 150 distributors and more than 25,000 channel partners across India, enabling wide market access from the outset. In addition, HOMEFOIL products will be available across major e-commerce and quick commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Hyperpure by Zomato.

Alongside the new category launch, HOMEFOIL showcased its flagship Golden Embossed Aluminium Foil, recognised as India's first Golden Embossed Foil by LSKB, along with its innovative 2-in-1 Paper & Golden Foil and a comprehensive aluminium foil range designed for superior food preservation, hygiene and heat retention at AAHAR 2026. This established foil portfolio continues to provide the foundation for the brand's expansion into adjacent and complementary food packaging categories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)