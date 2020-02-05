Business Briefs Equitas Fin Bank Launches Priority Banking

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Small finance lender Equitas Small Finance Bank has launched priority banking and wealth management services.

The product named - Equitas Elite - will provide high net worth individuals (HNIs) a wide range of financial solutions across asset class, with primary focus on liabilities followed by other investments such as mutual fund, PMS and insurance.

************ BharatPe moves all it communication with merchants to WhatsApp

Fintech platform BharatPe on Wednesday said it has moved all of its communication with merchants to WhatsApp from February 1.

The company said all transaction notifications, OTPs, day-end balances and loan balances will be delivered through BharatPe's whitelisted whatsapp contact number.

BharatPe has launched the country's first UPI interoperable QR code, zero MDR payment acceptance service, and UPI payment backed merchant cash advance product.

******* NPCI appoints K Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

The umbrella body for operating retail payments and settlement systems Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said K Viswanath has taken charge as its new Chief Risk Officer (CRO).

As CRO he would be functioning on enterprise risk management, fraud risk management, technology audit & compliance, integrated privacy risk committee and information security, NPCI said in a release.

Viswanath will be in-charge of formulating and deploying risk governance as well as information security strategy for the organisation to ensure smooth payment transactions in the ecosystem, it said.

Vishwanath would be directly reporting to Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.

