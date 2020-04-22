Business Briefs MG Motor Offers 100 Hectors to Covid Warriors

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI): MG Motor India is supplying 100 Hector SUVs for safe travel to the frontline health worker fighting the Covid pandemic.

The carmaker has already donated ventilators, hygiene kits, PPE kits, surgical masks, gloves, sanitizers, sanitizer sprayers, food and ration kits to combat the coronavirus threat.

The SUVs will be given to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May.

The British carmaker will provide 100 Hectors free-of-cost to support the national effort. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis.

* * * * * * Glenmark pledges 5 m meals in Covid support

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is offering over 50 lakh meal packets to pregnant women, lactating mothersm children and migrant workers to help them fight the crisis arising from the covid pandemic.

That apart over 3,00,000 targeted beneficiaries across Himachal, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat via tele-medicine by medical specialists, the company said.

The company will also be donating sanitizers to villagers, housing societies, police stations and government offices in MP, Goa, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Gujarat and Himachal.

* * * * * * * Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO

* Huawei Telecommunications India has appointed David Li as its chief executive succeeding Jay Chen, who has moved to take up a leadership role within Huawei Apac region.

David, who is the CEO of Huawei Cambodia, will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei India's strategy, directions and operations, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT partner in accelerating the digital visions for this market.

David joined Huawei in 2002 and has held several leadership positions since then. In his previous roles, he has been responsible for leading the network solutions sales team as a director for the Southeast Asia.

He also has a vast experience in India, including roles like sales and HR vice-president.

* * * * * * *

Medgenome Labs appoints V Ramprasad as CEO * Medgenome India, a leading genetic fiagnostics, research and data company has appointed Dr Vedam Ramprasad as the chief executive. He has been with Medgenome, which last month got a USD55 million funding led by LeapFrog, since inception and spearheads operations and strategy for the organisation. Ramprasad was previously associated with Vision Research Foundation, Sankara Nethralaya, Spinco Biotech, and SciGenom labs over his two decade long career.

