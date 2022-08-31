New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): Who doesn't love a good thriller movie with unexpected twists and turns that can leave one shocked and amazed? Undoubtedly, thriller movies on Netflix are among the most watched films concerning a genre on the OTT platform. Currently, hundreds of thriller movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood and other film industries are streaming on Netflix. Still, only a few of them can be termed as real gems, which can make a viewer feel excitement and zeal. This blog the best thriller movies on Netflix that you should include on your watchlist.

Here are the 10 Best Thriller Movies to Watch on Netflix:

Also Read | Teacher’s Day 2022 Speeches for Students: Heartfelt Speeches in English To Honour and Appreciate Their Teachers on Their Special Day (Watch Videos).

1- Oxygen Oxygen is one of the most watched French-language sci-fi thrillers on Netflix. The film stars Melanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, and Malik Zidi in the lead roles. In the movie, a woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no memory of her past. She must remember the events that led to this situation to escape.

2- ForensicThis Malayalam language psychological mystery thriller is filled with suspense and tension. The film follows a medico-legal-advisor who must use his skills to uncover the mystery behind a series of murders committed by a psychotic killer.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: United Sikhs Rushes Relief Supplies for Flood Victims in Charsadda District.

3- TharThar is among the best thriller movies on Netflix, released in 2022. The film features Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Fatima Sana Sheikh as the protagonists. Veteran police transfer to a remote desert town to achieve glory by exposing a criminal.

4- Game OverGame Over, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, is one of the best Hindi thriller movies that will keep you on the edge of your seats. The film follows a game designer suffering from PTSB who lives alone. However, one day a serial killer enters her life and makes her play a deadly game of survival.

5- Haseen DilrubaThere is a lot of romantic series on Netflix in Hindi which should be on your watch list. But this movie by Taapsee Pannu is a must-watch. Haseen Dilruba features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane in the main roles. A woman narrates an exciting tale of her marriage while police are looking for clues to determine that she has killed her husband.

6- The Gray ManThe Gary Man dropped on Netflix in July 2022, and the movie is quickly becoming one of the most watched thriller films on Netflix. It has an ensemble cast which includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evan and Ana de Armes. The movie follows a CIA agent who uncovers agency secrets which put his life in danger.

7- AnekAyushmann Khurrana again challenged the stereotypical Bollywood thrillers with this movie that tells a significant story to which North-East Indians can relate. The thriller follows an undercover agent tasked with easing the socio-political tensions in North-East India.

8- WazirWazir features Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar as two individuals who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. The two connect and form a bond, but there is a twist in the film that changes it all. It should be counted as one of the best Bollywood thriller movies on Netflix.

9- Ghost StoriesMrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kusha Kapila and Vijay Varma star in this entertaining horror thriller on Netflix. The film is a collection of four different short stories that will keep you engaged.

10- WheelmanWheelman, an American neo-noir film, wraps up the list of best thriller movies on Netflix. It follows a getaway driver who must find the identity of the person who framed him after a botched robbery.

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)