New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Every year many Olympiads are conducted across the world. In some Olympiads, students compete with their peers at National level and in some at International level.

At school level, Olympiads conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation i.e. SOF are considered to be the Biggest ones in the world and are the most popular also. The idea behind SOF Olympiads is to improve students' logical reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills.

It tests the conceptual and practical knowledge related to the subject and prepare students to face the challenges of modern competitive world. That is why it is highly recommended for school students to appear for SOF Olympiads.

Science Olympiad Foundation's (SOF) Olympiads named National Science Olympiad (SOF NSO), National Cyber Olympiad (SOF NCO), International Mathematics Olympiad (SOF IMO), International English Olympiads (SOF IEO), International General Knowledge Olympiad (SOF IGKO) and International Social Studies Olympiad (SOF ISSO) are the most popular Olympiads and every parent wants his/her wards to appear for these Olympiads. Since millions of students of class 1-12 from nearly 50000 plus schools across 48 countries participate in these Olympiads, the competition is very tough.

How to prepare for Olympiads

Once you have understood the benefits of appearing for the Olympiads, you will wonder how to register and prepare for these along with your regular school exams. Registration can be done through schools. To excel in these exams, you need to have a concrete preparation plan. Here we will help you by providing the best tips with which will not only prepare you for these exams but also help you score a meritorious position. Read on!

1. Decide which Olympiads to appear: As stated earlier there are six SOF Olympiads in an academic year. Hence, you should decide in advance as in which of the Olympiads you want to participate based on your area of interest. Students who appear in all the Olympiads and score merit positions, comes in special category of Academic Excellence Award. So, you should consider appearing in all the six Olympiads.

2. Know the syllabus: Every student must be aware of the syllabus of the exams. For every Olympiad exam you can check the syllabus on the official website of SOF. It would be unwise to go for a straight nose dive into the studying for the exams before getting a proper grasp of what the topics and content the exam will be based on.

3. Start as early as you can: The level of Olympiad exam is higher than your school studies, however the syllabus is same. Hence, don't wait for the Olympiads schedule to be declared. Start your preparation well in advance. The students who score international ranks start their preparation immediately after stepping in to the next standard.

Here MTG Olympiad Prep-Guides can help you: These are totally based on Olympiad Syllabus. These books give you the taste of everything that is required for Olympiad Preparation.

4. Study to make concepts crystal clear: The questions asked in the Olympiads are tricky and challenging. Hence, students need to have a thorough understanding of each concept and topic prescribed in the Olympiad syllabus. Sometimes a single question needs the understading of 2-3 concepts to get the correct answer.

After reading a chapter, do ample practice of MCQs of that chapter to ensure you have understood the topic well.

MTG Olympiads Workbooks are the most competitive books with the most meticulous content. The questions in the books serve you a good idea of standard of questions asked in the exams.

5. Make a proper time table: The next step is to make a time table and follow it. Check the Olympiad schedule of various subjects and plan according to the time left for them. It is said that if you fail to plan then you plan to fail. You should make a balanced schedule that has a proper mix of school studies, Olympiads studies and relaxation. Devote an hour on a daily basis for the Olympiads study, revision or practice.

6. Understand the Pattern of the Olympiads. Even after good understanding of concepts students may get trapped while marking the answer. Usually, school students are not in habit of attempting MCQs. SOF Olympiads are either pen-paper or computer based. In one hour, students have to attempt 35-50 MCQs based on their classes. Each question carries 1, 2, or 3 marks according to the section. Students can check the latest pattern of Olympiad for each subject and class on the official website of SOF. While marking answer students have to be very attentive as even a silly mistake can undo their whole year's effort. Hence, you have to give yourself a thorough practice of attempting question paper in exam like environment.

MTG Previous years' papers eBooks are the authentic source of Previous 5 years' papers of various Olympiads conducted by SOF. These contain both the sets that came in past 5 years. Students should practice these papers to gauge their preparation.

7. Complete, revise and restart: The preparation of Olympiad is not limited to enhancing the capabilities of your grey matter. It is also useful to give you a habit of dedicated and consistent studies. Once you complete your syllabus, we suggest you to do regular practice through sample papers or mock tests. Don't leave any question unsolved and be determined to get the answer either yourself or with the help of teachers, parents or peers. Wherever you find you are lacking, restart reading that concept to strengthen it.

MTG's Olympiad Skill Development System (OSDS) is a uniquely designed downloadable Test Series that helps you identify your true potential. The uniqueness of this test series lie in the fact that eDelivery of question papers is scheduled. You would not get question paper and solutions on the same day.

8. Don't neglect the Logical Reasoning Part: This is one of the most important point you need to take care of. Many parents and students don't even know that there is a separate section of Logical Reasoning in NSO, IMO and NCO. Students tend to lose marks in these questions as they might not be prepared for the same. Logical Reasoning questions allow students to think clearly and rationally and understand the logical connection. This approach helps in overall academic improvement of the students.

MTG Logical Reasoning Workbooks: These books are grade and age appropriate. Contain a clear concept, methods to solve various logical questions, ample practice questions and hints and solutions to check your correctness.

9. Learn time management: All your efforts will go waste if you cannot conquer this hurdle of time management. During the exam, students get nervous and feel under pressure. That leads to silly errors and wastage of time. So, you should learn time management by practising more and more sample papers in restricted time. You should be ready for any mode of exam - pen-paper or online.

Online timed assessment helps in this case. You can give yourself a scope for tremendous practice on MTG's online Olympiad Preparation platform - SOF Olympiad Trainer Web and mobile app for android and ios. Here you can generate as many tests as you want and practice enough to see a significant improvement in your time management skills.

10. Keep yourself refreshed, fit and healthy: While studying students tend to get tired very easily. Whether it's the daily glass of milk or almonds, make sure you are not skipping meals and are eating on time. Nutrition plays an important role in keeping energy levels up and mind fresh. Hence, minimise the intake of junk food that bring lethargy and take balanced diet enriched with proteins, vitamins and minerals. Always remember "healthy mind lives in a healthy body".

Following these points every child can prepare for the Olympiads seamlessly. The prime action to be taken is to acquire all the relevant knowledge about the Olympiads from authentic sources and select a good study material. Good study material gives the right direction to students as to what to study. But which material to choose from the plethora of books available in the market. This is a very challenging question for the students as well as for their parents. MTG, which is the official academic partner of SOF, offers a great variety of SOF Olympiad centric preparation books that includes workbooks, previous years' papers, sample papers, guide books and online testing. Parents are advised to get their hands on these books and help their children prepare at their best to score high in various Olympiads.

Wishing all the students Best of Luck!

