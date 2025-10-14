NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Diwali, the festival of lights brings not only celebration but also the promise of a festive getaway. Falling on a Monday and Tuesday this year, it creates a rare long weekend. For discerning travellers, it's the perfect opportunity to step into indulgence, whether through serene escapes, extraordinary destinations, or stays that promise unmatched luxury and festive charm

Here's our list of 10 resorts handpicked for you to step away from routine and immerse in memorable experiences.

Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, Jaipur, India

Experience the brand's debut in India at Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, a serene retreat in the heart of the Pink City. Inspired by classical Rajasthani palaces, the resort features graceful arches, traditional bay windows (jharokhas), and intricately hand-carved woodwork. With 150 rooms and suites overlooking tranquil courtyards, it offers an immersive cultural experience reflecting India's royal heritage. Its elegant courtyards and vibrant festive touches make it ideal for a short break during Diwali, easily accessible via short flights from major Indian cities.

Amanbagh, Ajabgarh, India

Cradled in the Aravalli Hills, Amanbagh offers an opulent yet deeply serene setting to celebrate Diwali. Guests are welcomed into this garden oasis, where Mughal-inspired architecture and lush gardens create an atmosphere of regal elegance. Evenings glow with the light of diyas, traditional music, and curated feasts, transforming the festival into a soulful retreat -- a celebration of luxury, heritage, and timeless tranquillity. .

Amankora, Bhutan

Ancient rituals passed down through the generations lie at the heart of the festive season at Amankora. In the stillness of its valleys, vivid cultural experiences offer a window into the singular character of this extraordinary place. From traditional performances of Bhutanese folk tales to blessings in historic temples and celebratory feasts crafted from local ingredients, Amankora invites you to discover how this part of the world unites to mark this special time of year.

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Tangalle, Sri Lanka

Perched on a rocky outcrop along Sri Lanka's southern coast, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort offers a secluded and tranquil escape. The 152 rooms and pool villas blend Sri Lankan artistry with Anantara indulgence, featuring private plunge pools and terraces overlooking tropical gardens or the azure ocean. Explore sacred heritage sites, vibrant local traditions, and nearby national parks. Its serene coastal location makes it perfect for a short Diwali break, with easy access via a short flight from Colombo.

Amanwella, Tangalle, Sri Lanka

Designed for blissful seclusion and natural exploration, the contemporary Amanwella beach resort claims a vast swathe of golden sand fringed with coconut palms and lies close to revered temples, rolling tea plantations and Sri Lanka's finest National Parks. To make the days even more special, Amanwella has curated a programme of cultural experiences, culinary journeys and jubilant celebrations, designed to bring joy and light, and encouraging you to savour precious moments with loved ones in the Sri Lankan sunshine.

Avani Kalutara Resort, Kalutara, Sri Lanka

Set along Sri Lanka's golden southwest coast, Avani Kalutara Resort offers a modern beachfront escape. Elegant rooms and suites with ocean or lagoon views, combined with riverside relaxation, infinity pools, and family-friendly facilities, make it an ideal retreat. Dining, water sports, cultural activities, and spa experiences ensure both adventure and leisure. The resort's scenic location is perfect for a Diwali short break and is easily reachable via a short flight from Colombo.

Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, Thailand

Nestled on pristine beaches and surrounded by lush gardens, Avani Khao Lak Resort offers a tranquil coastal getaway in Thailand. Modern Thai-inspired rooms and villas, waterfront dining, and nearby natural wonders such as waterfalls and coral reefs provide the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Its serene seaside ambience makes it ideal for a Diwali break, with convenient access via a short flight from Phuket.

Soneva Secret, Maldives

With its pristine natural setting, every magical experience at the ultra-luxurious Soneva Secret is designed to create lasting memories that are quietly transformative -- a season of rare discovery in one of the Maldives' last untouched corners, where every moment is yours. From diving amongst shipwrecks beneath mirror-clear waters to sharing stories by firelight under a canopy of stars, bucket-list dreams aren't chased here -- they unfold naturally. Enjoy toes-in-the-sand festive suppers to floating feasts beneath the stars, or rise above it all at Out of This World - a private dining tower suspended between sea and stars, where romance, flavour and wonder meet in the sky, guided by a zero-waste philosophy.

Anantara and Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Resort, Thailand -

Located about a 4-hour flight from India, this riverside sanctuary in bustling Bangkok offers luxury by the Chao Phraya River and easy access to the city's vibrant markets and temples. During Diwali, you can explore Spice Spoons cooking classes, indulge in Muay Thai lessons, or unwind with a signature spa treatment. The resort also offers river cruises and a boat shuttle service, allowing you to explore the city with ease.

Anantara Angkor Resort, Siem Reap, Cambodia

A serene getaway to the mystical temples of Angkor Wat, Anantara's all-suite boutique sanctuary in Siem Reap is located just 15 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore Angkor's heritage while enjoying luxury hospitality and the resort's collection of signature Designer Dining experiences, The Angkorian Dining Theatre seamlessly blends culture, cuisine and storytelling, creating an unforgettable evening for travellers looking to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Cambodia. As the sun dips below the horizon, guests gather in the resort's tranquil Frangipani Courtyard for the five-course culinary journey that opens with a Bakotor performance - a mesmerising martial art show inspired by ancient Khmer warriors. In the deepening twilight, guests are served the pièce de resistance - a shadow puppet show in three acts, featuring small puppets painstakingly crafted from painted cowhide and wood in adherence to centuries-old traditions.

