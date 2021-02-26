New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian is gradually recovering from COVID-19 pandemic and has utterly focused on tax compliance in order to fulfil its revenue goals in order to cover up the losses incurred by COVID-19 related expenses.

In the same direction to comply the government direction, SAG Infotech (saginfotech.com), fastest-growing tax software developing company in India, alone processed more than 10 Million ITR filing for the financial year 2019-20 through its "Gen Income Tax Software", which is a staggering number of ITR filing by a Jaipur based tax firm. Due to pandemic, the last date of filing Income tax return of financial year 2019-20 was 10th January 2021.

Since the government pressing for each and every ITR filing, SAG Infotech software named "Genius software" (saginfotech.com/GenIns9000.aspx) has reached a new mark of user base recently after the Indian government made stricter tax filing compliances. SAG Infotech who got into the act and quickly make a strategic plan to initiate each and every form filing on time for its 35,000 plus taxation clients. The company has since worked very hard to help each and every client in filing his return as per the government requirements.

The Gen Income Tax software is one of the most refined taxes filing solution in the country with over a decade of tax filing processing history. In January 2021, SAG Infotech had to hire the more number of technical professionals to tackle the incoming traffic of filing taxes as the government announced the 10th January 2021 as the last date to file the ITR.

The company has introduced some of the industry-leading features in Genius Software which were also adopted by the clients as soon as they were available. Features like Auto Return Form Generation, Filing through ERI, Reverse Tax Calculator, Import Master Data, XML Generation and many more are instantly hit.

Currently, the SAG Infotech has been offering some stand out services to the clients such as instant filing of income tax return as soon as the client furnishes the details, free for 10 active hours as a demo, and at a great affordable price.

