As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season enters its fourth week, the question surrounding MS Dhoni’s return has shifted from "when" to "how." The 44-year-old veteran, who has missed the opening five fixtures of the campaign due to a persistent calf strain, is reportedly nearing full fitness. However, chances are Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could reintroduce their talisman specifically via the Impact Player rule. MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Return: Injury Updates and Potential Comeback Date for CSK Legend.

With CSK currently positioned in the bottom half of the table, the return of "Thala" is seen as a vital psychological and tactical boost for the squad led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni's Injury Battle and Recovery Path

MS Dhoni was ruled out of the first two weeks of the tournament after sustaining a calf injury during a pre-season training camp in March. In his absence, CSK have faced a turbulent start, losing their first three matches before securing back-to-back home wins against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Dhoni has been travelling with the squad, he has largely been limited to light net sessions and throwdowns. Recent reports from the CSK camp suggest he is now comfortable running between the wickets, though the medical staff remains cautious about the physical toll of keeping wickets for a full 20 overs. IPL 2026: MS Dhoni's Mobile Phone Wallpaper Revealed: A Tribute to the Indian Army and the Balidaan Badge.

The "Impact Sub" Strategy

The introduction of the Impact Player rule has provided a potential lifeline for Dhoni’s participation this season. Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan suggested that using Dhoni as an Impact Sub, specifically during run chases, would be the safest and most effective way to utilise his finishing skills.

By acting as an Impact Player, MS Dhoni could:

Reduce Physical Strain: Avoid the 20 overs of squatting required for wicketkeeping.

Focus on Finishing: Enter the game in the final five overs to provide the explosive cameos that defined his 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Strengthen the Tail: CSK’s current lineup has lacked depth, with frontline bowlers often forced to bat as high as number eight.

Selection Dilemma: Who Makes Way?

If the management decides to play Dhoni as an Impact Player, it creates a selection headache. With the team recently finding some rhythm, replacing a consistent performer like Sarfaraz Khan or adjusting the overseas balance to accommodate Dhoni’s entry requires precision.

Ravichandran Ashwin has publicly disagreed with the "Impact list" approach, arguing that if Dhoni is fit, he should play the full match as a wicketkeeper-batter at number seven. However, given the calf injury’s history of recurrence, the CSK think tank may opt for the conservative "Impact" route to ensure he remains available for the business end of the tournament.

Targeting the Wankhede Return?

The cricketing world has its eyes set on April 23, when Chennai Super Kings face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Historically a happy hunting ground for Dhoni, the fixture is widely tipped to be his comeback match.

CSK bowling coach Sridharan Sriram noted that while Dhoni hasn't faced frontline bowlers in the nets yet, his mentorship from the sidelines has already been impactful, particularly for young spinners like Noor Ahmad. Whether he takes the field in the starting XI or emerges from the dugout as a strategic substitute, Dhoni's presence remains the central narrative of CSK's IPL 2026 campaign.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).