VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7: The 10th edition of the Global Fashion & Design Week Noida 2026 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and international grandeur at Marwah Studios, marking the beginning of a spectacular celebration of creativity, innovation, and global talent in fashion and design.

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The prestigious event is presented by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in association with AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Interior Design on the auspicious Asian Unity Day. Over the years, the festival has grown into one of the largest academic fashion and design platforms in the world, bringing together designers, artists, and institutions from across the globe.

The grand inauguration was graced by an esteemed gathering of international dignitaries including H.E. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, Ambassador of Peru; H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic; H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama; H.E. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh, Ambassador of Palestine; Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros; H.E. Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul General of Liberland; Mr. Enrique Descalzi, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Peru; Mr. Basak Onsal Demir, Cultural Counsellor, Turkish Embassy; Mr. Alfredo Caldera, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of Venezuela; along with prominent personalities including Architect Supreet Batra and senior designer Zenia Malhotra.

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Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Festival Chair, while addressing the audience, highlighted the scale and vision of the event. He shared that the 10th Global Fashion & Design Week is presenting 96 rounds of garments representing 92 countries, along with participation from around 250 designers. The event also features an impressive display of 80 furniture pieces, as well as exhibitions of photography and coffee table books, making it a comprehensive celebration of art and design.

The opening day witnessed a grand audience, a beautifully decorated ambience, ceremonial band performances, and vibrant exhibition stalls, creating an atmosphere full of energy, creativity, and cultural exchange. The entire venue buzzed with excitement as designers, students, and international guests came together to celebrate the spirit of fashion and innovation.

Dr. Marwah emphasized that the Global Fashion & Design Week is not just an event but a powerful platform promoting "Love, Peace and Unity through Art and Culture," while offering global exposure to emerging talent and strengthening cultural diplomacy through creative expression.

The week promises a series of inspiring showcases, exhibitions, and interactive sessions, setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion and design.

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