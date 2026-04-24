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Agency News Agency News India News | Joint Task Force Uncovers Illegal Performance-enhancing Drugs, Expired Supplements in Delhi Raid Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The operation was conducted at the premises of "Gaurav Vats Nutrition," run by Gaurav Vats, following a high-priority alert from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A joint task force comprising Central Food Safety Officers (CFSOs), the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Northern Regional Office, and local police has uncovered an unauthorised distribution unit for prohibited performance-enhancing substances and expired health supplements in Delhi's Najafgarh, according to an officials statement.

The operation was conducted at the premises of "Gaurav Vats Nutrition," run by Gaurav Vats, following a high-priority alert from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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Investigations revealed the establishment was operating without mandatory licenses required under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the FSS Act 2006.

Authorities confiscated approximately 2,800 capsules/tablets and 11 injectable units of prohibited substances, including anabolic steroids like Methenolone Enanthate, Trenbolone, and Stanozolol. Over 300 Methandienone and 850 Oxandrolone prohibited tablets. Over 1,500 Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARMs) capsules and Adenosine Monophosphate injections, the sale of which is restricted, according to the statement.

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In addition to the illegal drug trade, FSSAI officials identified severe violations regarding health supplements sold without a valid food license. The raid uncovered 45 kg of expired Gainers and Whey Protein, 85 kg of non-expired protein and Creatine held for further safety inspection.

FSSAI has initiated separate proceedings for violations related to food safety standards, storage, and the sale of expired products. Also, FSSAI officials drew regulatory samples for formal legal proceedings.

"This coordinated action underscores our prompt response to the distribution of substances that compromise the integrity of Indian sports and public health," FSSAI said.

"We remain committed to ensuring that athletes and the general public are protected from unauthorised and dangerous/unsafe food products," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)