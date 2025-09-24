VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: The 11th International Iconic Awards 2025 unfolded with unmatched grandeur, celebrating the finest in Bollywood, Television, OTT, and digital entertainment. The spectacular evening, organised by Mohammed Nagman Lateef (Founder) and Aditya Khurana (Chairman), was presented by Dr. Rashels Beauty Elixirs, powered by Anandi Magic World and Jannat Club Pattaya.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2025: ECI Issues Notification for Biennial Election to 4 Rajya Sabha Seats From Jammu and Kashmir.

This year's edition carried a special highlight - the trophy was newly designed by Chairman Aditya Khurana, giving it a refreshed and iconic identity that perfectly symbolized the spirit of the awards.

The ceremony was helmed by a dynamic lineup of hosts who brought their own charm and personality to the stage. Neetu Chandra, a renowned Bollywood and Hollywood actor, took charge as the main host for Bollywood. With her global presence and commanding stage persona, Neetu infused the evening with elegance, warmth, and star power. Equally captivating were Vindhya Tiwari, RJ Abhi, and Kirti Chaudhary, who engaged the audience with their wit, spontaneity, and lively energy, ensuring the show flowed seamlessly with entertainment at every step.

Also Read | Karnataka Hoysalas Beat Karnataka Kadambas As Karnataka Men's T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 Begins in Bengaluru.

The night's performances were nothing short of spectacular. Priyamvada Kant and Khushi Dubey delivered a fiery dance act that lit up the stage with power, grace, and precision - blending high-energy choreography with magnetic screen presence, leaving the audience cheering throughout. Adding a soulful touch to the evening, Ramji Gulati charmed the audience with his melodious singing, making the awards night a complete entertainment spectacle.

Adding to the glittering celebrations were star-studded appearances from Sanya Malhotra, Rupali Ganguly, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Jennifer Winget, Jannat Zubair, Gul Panag, Harman Baweja, Fareeda Jalal, Brijendra Kala, Rajesh Khattar, Mona Singh, Mansi Bagla, Kamya Punjabi, Anita Raj, Aditi Pohankar, and Shaan R Grover.

While many stars lit up the event with their presence, some icons who couldn't attend--Anees Bazmee, Anu Malik, Kumar Sanu, and Kajol--extended their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation through special video bytes, making their presence felt despite the distance.

With over 20 leading influencers, 20+ Zee TV artists, and 20+ OTT and film stars, the International Iconic Awards 2025 truly lived up to its name as one of the most glamorous and iconic nights of the year.

Seamlessly managed and executed by Bubble Communication, the official Celebrity, Influencer & PR Communication Agency Partner, the event was a perfect blend of entertainment, glamour, and recognition - a true celebration of India's ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)