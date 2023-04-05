Prof. Manoj K Arora and Pankaj Belwariar receiving the award from Dr R. K.Ranjan, Minister of State for Edu. & External Affairs, and Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", MP and former Edu. Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University-AP has been honoured with the award for the Best Emerging University with Academic Excellence in India at the 13th Asia Education Summit & Awards 2023 held on April 3, 2023, at Hotel The Ashok, New Delhi. Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Prof. Manoj K Arora and Director Communications -Pankaj Belwariar received the award from Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Govt. of India; and Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Member of Parliament and former Minister of Education, Govt. of India, for the varsity's outstanding services and contribution to the higher education sector.

"SRM University-AP stands out at the forefront of higher education in India as a multifarious research-oriented institute delivering education for individual and social responsibility. The recognition at the Asia Education Summit and Awards 2023 proved that the five-year-old university is already ahead on the right path," commented Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, in response to the award.

"All the accolades SRM University-AP has been receiving while being a nascent higher education institute signal the emergence and establishment of a research-intensive institute combining academic rigour, an excellent research ecosystem, entrepreneurial heritage, and pioneering faculty, and I can't be any prouder," said Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, SRM University-AP, while receiving the award. He also took part in the panel discussions on Improving Education Globally; Educational Technology has a Significant Role in Today's Education System; Innovative Management Strategies for Cooperation Between University and Industry; Key Politics of State Central Towards Enhancing the Quality of Education Across the Country; and How Can India Create Enough Jobs for its Graduates, during the Asia Education Summit & Awards.

Asia Education Summit & Awards is an open platform that brings together some of India's most brilliant minds to share their leader's strategies and insights into financial, economic, educational and management issues. The Award recognises the professional contributions and academic achievement of doers and pioneers in the education sector. Campus infrastructure, faculty, placements, the strength of students, annual growth, student and alumni feedback and feedback from the industry were the criteria for the award.

In a short span of 5 and half years, SRM university-AP has made its place in the national arena. In 2022, the university was crowned India's third-best private university in the Nature Index Ranking, demonstrating its research and innovation focus. The same year, it was also bestowed with The Economic Times Best Brands Award, Top Promising Engineering College in India (India Today 2022) and Innovative University of the Year (Academic Insights Magazine).

