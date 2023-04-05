Mumbai, April 05: In a shocking turn of event, an argument between a brother and sister over a mobile phone set in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district ended when the 18-year-old female swallowed the phone in an effort to put an end to the conflict.

After the horrific incident, the girl was rushed by an emergency ambulance to the nearby Jayarogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior. She received immediate surgery to have the phone safely removed from her stomach.

The girl took the rash action of swallowing the complete cell phone as her argument with her brother heated up, which immediately raised concerns among her family, according to doctors at the hospital. Viral Video: Caught Taking Bribe, Cop Swallows Currency Notes in Haryana’s Faridabad (Watch Video).

The girl's family sought medical help right away as she was suffering from extreme stomach pain and frequent vomiting, post which a nursing facility connected to Gwalior Medical College, JAH, first received her.

When she arrived at JAH, a group of accomplished medical professionals under the direction of the department's head Dr. Prashant Srivastava, the unit's in-charge Dr. Prashant Pipariya, and assistant professor Dr. Naveen Kushwaha sprang into action.

The medical team determined that surgery was necessary to remove the phone because it could not be safely removed using less invasive techniques like endoscopy or laparoscopy after performing a comprehensive examination that included ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scan.

For nearly two hours, the surgical team laboured assiduously to securely remove the phone from the girl’s stomach. Despite the difficulties presented by the circumstance, the surgery was successful, and the phone was retrieved. Nagpur Girl Accidently Swallows Safety Pin While Adjusting Hijab, Here's How Doctors Saved Her Life.

The girl, who underwent the procedure and required ten stitches, is in stable condition and anticipated to be released shortly.

Dr. Kushwaha, a skilled physician with more than two decades of experience, expressed his surprise at the unusual case and noted that he had never come across such an incident in his illustrious career.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).