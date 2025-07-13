20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre to be set up at AURIC in partnership with CII; MoU expected next week (Images: PIB)

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A 20,000 sq ft Skill Development Centre is set to be established at the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expected to be signed next week.

This was endorsed by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, during his visit to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Saturday, to review the progress of industrial infrastructure and startup development in the region, as per a statement from the commerce ministry.

The Secretary emphasised the need to attract Global Capability Centre (GCC) investments and foster the development of Research & Development (R&D) centres at AURIC to further enhance the region's innovation and industrial ecosystem.

Stakeholders also recommended the convergence of PMAY 2.0 subsidies with state housing policies to offer a comprehensive package for inclusive residential development, thereby supporting the growth of a well-rounded industrial township.

The visit also included an industry interaction session chaired by the Secretary at AURIC Hall, which witnessed participation from key stakeholders including industry bodies such as MASSIA, CMIA, CII, FICCI, and ASSOCHAM.

During the discussion, stakeholders suggested measures such as improved connectivity between Aurangabad-Hyderabad-Chennai, development of an MRO facility and Vande Bharat terminal, better logistics access at Bidkin, local train services between Jalna and Waluj, affordable housing via MHADA, and a dedicated chemical zone.

Recommendations also included increasing MSME land reservation from 10-40 per cent, reserving 10 per cent land for startups, and strengthening soft infrastructure and skill development at AURIC. Dr P Anbalagan, Secretary, Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra, also presented the state's strategic vision for industrial growth through initiatives like MITL and MMLP.

The visit began with an interactive session at the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC), where the Secretary engaged with budding entrepreneurs, incubators, and startup founders from the region.

He appreciated their innovative spirit and highlighted the Government's strong support through initiatives like Startup India, Fund of Funds, and sector-specific incentives aimed at boosting the startup ecosystem, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The secretary visited the Bidkin Industrial Area, where he reviewed key infrastructure sites including JSW green-tech Ltd, Toyota Kirloskar facility, and Water Treatment Plant.

His visit further progressed to the Shendra Industrial Area, where he toured key industrial units including NLMK India, Hyosung T&D Pvt. Ltd., and Coatall Films Pvt. Ltd. He appreciated their role in driving high-value manufacturing and generating employment, contributing significantly to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Bhatia also visited industrial infrastructure at AURIC, including the Water Treatment Plant, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the state-of-the-art AURIC Hall, and the 3D city model of Shendra.

Secretary, DPIIT reiterated that collaboration between government and industry is essential to position Maharashtra as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. The session witnessed active participation from Industry Associations and Government of Maharashtra, reinforcing their shared commitment to catalyzing industrial growth in the region.

Shendra and Bidkin Industrial Areas are being developed in two phases, covering 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) to establish a modern industrial hub. Auric Smart City follows a balanced development model, with 60 per cent of the land dedicated to industries and the remaining 40 per cent allocated for commercial, residential, educational, and healthcare facilities. (ANI)

