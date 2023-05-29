NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Amit Bajaj, the visionary entrepreneur and driving force behind Vezlay Foods, was honoured with the distinguished 'Plant-based Food Entrepreneur' award at the 2nd Plant-Based Food Summit held at Le Meridian, New Delhi on May 25, 2023. The award was presented to Bajaj by Maneka Gandhi, Member of Parliament and Sanjay Sethi, Executive Director, Plant Based Foods Industry Association & Human Utilization Advisor, South Asia, USSEC.

The summit, organized by the Plant-Based Foods Industry Association in collaboration with the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), brought together industry leaders, experts, and advocates to discuss the future of plant-based foods.

Amit Bajaj's recognition at the 2nd Plant-Based Foods Summit highlights his invaluable contributions to the plant-based food industry and underscores Vezlay's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable alternatives to traditional non-vegetarian products.

In response to getting this prestigious award Amit Bajaj, said, "This award is the confirmation of the hard work we have put in at Vezlay Foods to back our vision. It will bolster our spirits to work even harder to bring plant-based food to every eating table and household in India."

Amit Bajaj, a firm believer in the power of plant-based protein, has spearheaded Vezlay Foods as the first major Indian company to venture into the global plant-based sector, producing meat and egg alternatives primarily for the Indian market. With a vision to provide healthy and lip-smacking vegetarian food hygienically and cost-effectively, Vezlay Foods has revolutionized the concept of plant-based cuisine.

The Indian soy products market is substantial, and Vezlay Foods has emerged as one of the leading suppliers of soya products in the country. Besides they take pride in introducing several innovative products that are a first in India taking both vegetarian and non-vegetarian consumers in their stride with their unique taste. Offering the goodness of dietary fibre, and calcium coupled with low cholesterol levels Vezlay's soya foods perfectly suit the Indian palate. The right balance between nutrition and taste has led Vezlay Foods to carve a niche for itself on the global stage.

Prior to this accolade, Vezlay Foods also received the coveted Golden Award for 'Excellence in Display' at the AAHAR 2023 - International Food and Hospitality Fair held from 14-18 March in New Delhi. AAHAR is the biggest international-level food fair in India where there were 1500 participants approx from food industry and the company received the Gold Award. The event featured an impressive exhibition and a diverse gathering of many start-ups, entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and distinguished guests. A select few were bestowed with the golden award, one of them being Vezlay Food Private Limited. This recognition further demonstrates Vezlay's unwavering commitment to excellence and its significant impact on the industry.

Established in 2010, Vezlay Foods is the first company to launch plant-based mock meat in India and has since been at the forefront of plant-based innovation. Their brand offers over 40 soy-based food products, captivating the palates of health-conscious consumers. Notably, Vezlay Foods made headlines with the introduction of the world's first vegan scrambled egg, revolutionizing traditional egg-based dishes.

For more information, please visit the website www.vezlay.com.

