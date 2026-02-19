Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday termed the move to stop the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state as a "big injustice".

In a press statement issued here, Pratibha Singh said that any injustice to Himachal Pradesh would not be tolerated and called upon BJP leaders to come forward with "a clear and honest stand" against the move to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant.

"The stopping of the Revenue Deficit Grant will adversely affect the state's economy and will not be in the interest of Himachal Pradesh's future," Pratibha Singh said.

She stated that she would also travel to New Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the ground realities of the state regarding the issue.

"Stopping the Revenue Deficit Grant is a very big injustice to the state."

Pratibha Singh urged the Central government to review its decision and restore the Revenue Deficit Grant.

She pointed out that the state has suffered losses due to natural disasters and that reconstruction efforts have placed an additional burden on the state's finances.

"In such circumstances, the Central government should extend humanitarian assistance to the state. It should continue the Revenue Deficit Grant," she said. (ANI)

