New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Vigilance Department to initiate "Major Penalty" proceedings under Rule 14 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 against Chhuttan Lal Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Delhi Fire Service, in connection with a false inspection report case, an official said.

Hearing an appeal case, filed by Chhuttan Lal Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service, against the Vigilance Department's proposal to initiate minor penalty proceeding against him, Delhi LG, VK Saxena not only rejected Meena's appeal, but also directed DoV to initiate "Major Penalty" under Rule 14 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, in place of "Minor Penalty" imposed under Rule 16 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, against the charged officer. CL Meena, ADO, DFS, prepared two inspection reports dated 03.08.2022 and 25.10.2022 for Aakash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex, Azadpur, in which he stated that 4 passenger lifts are installed at the site. Based on the report dated 25.10.2022, a Fire Safety Certificate was issued on 01.11.2022 by the Director, Delhi Fire Service. After a number of complaints received in PMO, MHA, CVC, and ACB, it was informed that a fake forged Fire Safety Certificate / NOC was issued to Aakash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex, Azadpur by Delhi Fire Service on 01.11.2022. It was found that no passenger lift was installed at the site. An inspection by the Assistant Electrical Inspector, Labour Department, vide inspection report dated 24.01.2023, clearly stated that no lifts were installed at the site. After enquiry, a minor penalty under Rule 16 of CCS (CCA) Rules was imposed on CL Meena, ADO. Later, the Charged Officer appealed to the LG against the penalty. While hearing the matter, LG observed that a minor penalty was imposed based on a report dated 03.08.2022, but the other report dated 25.10.2022 was not brought to the notice earlier. Keeping in view the fact that the matter related to the Safety of Citizens, LG directed DoV to initiate disciplinary proceedings for a major penalty under Rule 14 in place of a minor penalty under Rule 16 of CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, against CL Meena. Saxena also opined that the Fire Safety Certificate dated 01.11.2022 was issued by the then Director, DFS. Even after the Labour Department's inspection on 24.01.2023, which stated that no lift was installed at the site, the certificate was neither reviewed nor withdrawn, thereby conferring an undue advantage on Aakash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex. Accordingly, LG further directed DoV to examine the misconduct of Atul Garg (retired), the then Director, Delhi Fire Service, and to consider initiating major penalty proceedings under the relevant provisions of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, and the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021.

The DoV was also directed to examine the role of all other officers of Delhi Fire Service involved in inspection, certification and related processes, and initiate disciplinary proceedings against any officer found responsible for lapses or misconduct. (ANI)

