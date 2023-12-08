VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: The world of sports is fascinating and offers one of the few career paths where enthusiasts can turn their passion into a full-time satisfying and rewarding profession.

The passion for working in the sports industry not only revolves around athletes on the field but also encompasses a vast array of opportunities behind the scenes. Despite the sports industry evolving at a phenomenal rate, a crucial gap has persisted--the scarcity of trained sports management professionals.

This void catalysed the establishment of International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM). Found ed in 2010 by the former Indian cricketer, Nilesh Kulkarni, this institution set out on a mission to fill the void by nurturing and honing the skills of future sports management professionals.

For sports enthusiasts looking to make a career in sports straight out of 12th grade, there are options to pursue either a Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM) or a Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS) degree. These degrees offer a comprehensive understanding of the sports industry. These undergraduate programs help lay the groundwork, offering insights into sports administration, marketing, analytics, and the scientific aspects of performance improvement.

Even after graduation, sports enthusiasts can make a rewarding career as they get to choose between a Master of Sports Management (MSM) or a Master of Sports Science (MSS) degree. These advanced degrees help the aspirants get a better understanding of strategic management, sports law, strength and conditioning, biomechanics, and many more. This grasp of the concepts helps prepare them to take on leadership roles and work towards improving the game of the athletes and helping them take their game to the next level.

Both the undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs are awarded in collaboration with the University of Mumbai and the Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED). Also, the curriculum of the UG and PG programs are in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Additionally, IISM provides a Post Graduate Program in Sports Management (PGPSM), an 11-month autonomous certificate course, for working individuals looking to enter the sports industry. This program serves as a fast-track route, offering individuals the chance to quickly learn the skills needed in the industry and grow their network.

So, what makes choosing a program from IISM and making a career in sports in 2024 so compelling?

1. Passion Driven Profession

2. Impact on Athlete and Team Development

3. Gateway to Innovation and Technology

4. Diverse and Exciting Job Roles

5. Dynamic and Ever-Evolving Environment

6. Role in Shaping Sports Culture

1. Passion Driven Profession

The sports industry is driven by people who are passionate about what they do. Whether it is managing a mega event like the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 or ensuring that the athletes adhere to the training routine, the love for the game fuels excellence in every role.

2. Impact on Athlete and Team Development

A profound understanding of sports science significantly impacts athlete performance and team dynamics. Students enrolling in the BSS and MSS programs play pivotal roles in improving the physical and mental health of athletes by carefully examining training plans, injury prevention tactics, and performance enhancement methods.

3. Gateway to Innovation and Technology

When it comes to innovation and technology, sports is one of the industries that has always led the way. The field of sports encourages visionaries to drive innovation by incorporating cutting-edge technologies to boost athlete performance, increase fan engagement, and simplify operations.

4. Diverse and Exciting Job Roles

From sports marketing and event planning to athlete data analysis and exercise physiotherapy, the sports industry offers a wide range of fascinating career opportunities. Professionals have the flexibility to select career paths that suit their interests and strengths, guaranteeing rewarding and varied work.

5. Dynamic and Ever-Evolving Environment

Being adaptable is essential for a career in sports management. Professionals in the field need to adjust to shifting regulations, technological advancements, and fan expectations as they develop. This dynamic work environment guarantees ongoing learning and growth while maintaining an engaging work product.

6. Role in Shaping Sports Culture

Sports management experts are crucial in forming the significant cultural influence that sports have on society. Beyond the field of play, they foster a positive sports culture by promoting values like perseverance, teamwork, and fair play.

Getting into the sports industry promises a vibrant, constantly changing, and opportunity-rich environment for any sports lover who is up for a challenge. A career in this area entails working in a field that is driven by innovation, passion, and steady expansion.

Takeaway

In summary, a career in sports, though challenging, can be a rewarding one, offering enthusiasts a multitude of opportunities. As the sports industry continues to grow, experts equipped with the right skillsets and experience play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future.

Entering the industry with an IISM UG or PG degree makes it easier to secure a job. With comprehensive knowledge of the industry, you'll be well-prepared to navigate challenges and excel in your role. For those looking for an accelerated entry into the sporting world, explore IISM's 11-month autonomous certificate course designed for working professionals.

Now is the time to explore the possibilities, grow your network, and contribute to the ever-thriving world of sports.

