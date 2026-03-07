FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The FA Cup 2025-26 fifth round delivers a headline all-Premier League clash this weekend as Newcastle United host Manchester City at St James' Park. Scheduled for 8 March, the encounter marks the fifth meeting between the two sides across all competitions this season. With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, Eddie Howe's Newcastle will look to disrupt Pep Guardiola's pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple. Andy Robertson and Mo Salah Shine as Liverpool Beats Wolves 3-1 to Reach FA Cup Quarterfinals.

How to Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast

Global broadcasting rights ensure the match is widely accessible for fans.

In the UK: The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with television coverage beginning at 7:00 PM GMT. Subscribers can also stream the fixture online via the Discovery+ app and website, or through the Amazon Prime Video app with the TNT Sports add-on. In India: Football enthusiasts can watch the game through the Sony Sports Network TV channel Sony Ten 2. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV platform, requiring a premium subscription. FA Cup 2025-26: Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United Move Into Fifth Round . Match Fact Feature Details Fixture Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition FA Cup 2025-26 (Fifth Round) Date Saturday, 7 March 2026 Kick-off Time 8:00 PM GMT / 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, 8 March) Venue St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne UK Broadcast TNT Sports 1 / Discovery+ India Broadcast Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV Newcastle United vs Manchester City Team Form Newcastle United enter the tie backed by a surge of momentum. The Magpies secured a morale-boosting 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in midweek, displaying significant resilience to win despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. However, that red card means Newcastle will have to navigate this cup tie with a suspension in their midfield ranks. For Manchester City, squad rotation is expected as they continue to juggle commitments across four major competitions. Guardiola is likely to utilise his extensive squad depth, potentially offering minutes to fringe players while retaining enough firepower to navigate a notoriously difficult away fixture at St James' Park.



