PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: India's startup ecosystem continues to surge in 2025, with over 100,000 recognized ventures and rising investment in high-impact sectors like healthtech, agritech, clean energy, and logistics. Backed by initiatives, a new wave of emerging businesses is solving real-world problems with scalable, tech-driven solutions.

Also Read | June 2025 Celestial Events: Full Strawberry Moon, June Bootid Meteor Shower, Summer Solstice and More - Know Dates, Best Viewing Times and Locations.

This feature spotlights India's top rising startups, selected for their innovation, social impact, and growth potential--as they redefine entrepreneurship and contribute to inclusive, sustainable development across the country.

1. PAJASA Apartments: Redefining Corporate Housing with Innovation and Comfort

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Delay: Will January 2026 Retirees Miss Out on Revised Pay and Pension Benefits?.

PAJASA Apartments founded by Paras Sangwan, provides corporate housing solutions in India. Its innovative offering includes business travel and relocation stays that have Wi-Fi connection, fully equipped kitchens, daily housekeeping and 24/7 customer support. Catering to the increasing demands for flexible, affordable and comfortable stays in the city, PAJASA expanded its portfolio of service apartments in Mumbai across strategic locations like Andheri, Powai, Bandra, and Navi Mumbai. By combining the warmth and convenience of home with premium hotel services, PAJASA Apartments has replaced traditional guest houses and costly hotel stays. As the demand for such corporate stays increases, the brand continues to stay ahead in the market with its customer-centric, expansionist strategies -- setting new standards in India's corporate accommodation industry.

2. Touracle: Curating Unforgettable Journeys Across South India and Beyond

Touracle started as a small, two-person travel service in 2009. Founded by Jacob Cherian and Kuncheria Thomas, it used to offer tailored travel packages in Kerala. With time, consistent efforts and word-of-mouth, Touracle grew into a company of 100+ members, having a presence across India and destinations like Vietnam and the Andaman Islands.

Touracle has planned over 10,000 trips for more than 50,000 travellers, focusing on thoughtful planning, local expertise, and personal care. Their in-house CRM, award-winning website, and signature Meet & Greet service reflect their commitment to honest communication, value-driven pricing, and attentive service. Previously known as Kerala Holiday Mart, the brand rebranded in 2022 to reflect a broader vision. With strong ratings on TripAdvisor and Google, Touracle continues to stand out, not just for where they take you, but for how they make you feel every step of the way.

3. Win Ever Ventures: Bringing Global Innovation to Indian Homes

Win Ever Ventures, founded in 2019, is a Bangalore-based company spearheaded by Ms. Sandar Win. The company is driven by Ms. Win's drive to bring globally trusted innovations to Indian households. As a result, Win Ever Ventures is redefining dental hygiene and brain development among children with POPOTAN, the world's first 360 ultra-soft toothbrush imported from Japan.

POPOTAN toothbrushes have 25,000 ultra-soft bristles, 20 times more than those in a regular toothbrush. They offer superior plaque removal, tongue cleaning, gum care, and even buccal massage. The Baby Plus variant has a unique stopper to prevent choking or over-insertion. POPOTAN brushes, clinically tested, BPA-free, approved by the US FDA, and listed on the UK's NHS, promote brain development by facilitating buccal massage in toddlers and reducing gum bleeding in adults - making the brush a thoughtful engineering for promoting personal hygiene.

4. XLENT Digital Solutions: Fueling E-Commerce Growth Through SEO Mastery

XLENT Digital Solutions, founded in 2020 by Shashikant Rohit Atmakuri, has developed into one of the most renowned digital marketing and e-commerce development agencies. Based in Hyderabad, the agency has its intellectual roots in Shashikant's 9+ years of practical experience in SEO, UX strategy, and comprehensive digital marketing solutions. The founder's understanding of client needs and pain points helps XLENT deliver tailored digital solutions. The company's integral part is its search engine optimization and e-commerce web development services.

XLENT has taken clients with zero digital presence to organic visits exceeding 1 lakh per month and a 500% increase in sales within 2-3 years. The agency's approach to strategic customization for startups operating globally enables XLENT to build digital legacies, one optimized click at a time.

5. Fashionpur India - Blending Heritage With Everyday Wearability

Fashionpur India is a Delhi-NCR-based fashion brand established in 2012 by Ms. Ananya Choudhury. The brand's mission is to make elegant ethnic wear an experience of affordable luxury, accessible to women across India. Operating primarily through its online platform www.fashionpur.com, Fashionpur curates a diverse selection of sarees, lehengas, suits, and other traditional apparel--each piece thoughtfully sourced from reputed manufacturers across the country.

Expanding its commitment to style and accessibility, Fashionpur India recently introduced its sister brand, Jouell--a refined jewellery line crafted from high-quality metal alloys and semi-precious stones. Available at www.jouell.com, Jouell offers a stylish, long-lasting, and accessible alternative to gold jewellery, ideal for both everyday elegance and special occasions.

With a strong focus on authenticity, craftsmanship, and community empowerment, Fashionpur India and Jouell continue to celebrate the modern Indian woman--offering fashion that beautifully blends heritage with contemporary sensibilities.

6. Italian Barista Academy: Brewing Global Careers with Sahil Thakkar

Sahil Thakkar's Italian Barista Academy is raising the bar for specialty coffee education in India by combining skills and international opportunity. Founder Sahil Thakkar is a SCA authorized trainer who has been elevating barista training in India and the Middle East.With over 15 years of global experience and professional training in Italy, Sahil has mentored over 2,000 aspiring professionals who now work in cafes across Europe, Dubai, Australia and Canada.

IBA's centers in India and Dubai provide globally recognized SCA-certified programs that span Foundation to Professional levels including a cafe startup course, designed to empower students with industry-ready confidence and technical mastery. Sahil offers end-to-end consultancy for cafes that want to elevate its service, or starting from scratch. IBA fosters an inclusive learning culture that blends practical experience and theory and customer service excellence preparing baristas who can lead with skills and hospitality values.

7. Chitra Katiyar Created Palbeing to Give Pets pH-Perfect Care

Chitra Katiyar launched Palbeing in 2025 with the bold vision of redefining pet care through science-backed, pH-balanced formulations. The company's inception is based on Chitra's struggle with her dog Leo's chronic skin issues. She realised that even premium pet shampoos are highly acidic and misaligned with the pets' required skin pH.

Palbeing products are crafted at pH 7.0 for dogs and 6.0 for cats, additionally all the products are infused with prebiotics and probiotics that support microbiome health. Premium ingredients like Omega-rich fish and seed oils, colloidal oatmeal, and calming botanicals enhance the formulation while harmful SLS, parabens, and artificial fragrances stay out. With a Return & Recycle sustainability program and a community-powered Product Tester initiative, Chitra's mission goes beyond grooming -- she's building a conscious pet care movement that empowers pet parents and protects pets and the planet, one bottle at a time.

8. The House of Makeba: Redefining Vegetarian Dining with Heart and Heritage

The House of Makeba is redefining vegetarian dining in Gujarat with a unique blend of flavour, finesse, and feeling. With outlets across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Anand and upcoming expansions into Surat and Vadodara, this homegrown brand is capturing hearts and palates alike.

Behind its success is a team driven by passion and vision. Acclaimed chef and IIHM Gold Medalist Shailesh Acharya leads the culinary innovation, while visionary entrepreneur Mr. Ram Singhal drives the brand's expansion and experience strategy.

From their signature smoky tandoori platters to the refreshing mango-infused Garmi Ka Khana summer menu, The house of Makeba crafts each dish with meticulous care. Presentation, flavour, and seasonal freshness come together in a setting designed for calm elegance.

This fine-dining experience where north Indian dishes are reimagined as gourmet delights has made The House of Makeba one of the best veg restaurants in Ahmedabad.

Recently, The House of Makeba was awarded "Best Restaurant in Ahmedabad" at the 8th edition of the Food Connoisseurs Awards India - West 2025, recognizing its excellence in culinary innovation and ambiance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)