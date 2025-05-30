June is the most exciting and inquisitive month for all sky watchers and space lovers. Well, if you're asking why, is it so? During June 2025, many celestial or astronomical events will occur, especially during the nighttime, with all the lights up in the sky. That looks more beautiful and interesting, too. Do you know that all these celestial and astronomical events this month, like the full moon, the June solstice, the new moon and more, are magical to watch and play an essential role in deepening your connection with the universe? So here, let us know more in-depth detail about June 2025 celestial and astronomical events. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

June 8: Jupiter Is Close to Mercury

Jupiter and Mercury will be close to each other in an alignment in the early morning on this day, as they cannot be seen as clearly that close to Earth. They will both be so bright on this day, and all the other planets will be naturally visible at night in the sky. All of this is expected to happen early in the morning.

June 11: Strawberry Moon

The Moon will be located entirely on the opposite side of the Earth, where the sun and its face will be illuminated at around 07:45 AM UTC (01:15 PM IST) on June 11. All the Native American tribes call this full Moon the Strawberry Moon, Rose Moon, and Honeymoon because it signals that time of the year when they should gather all the ripening fruit. Planet Parade 2025 Photos: Astronomy Photographer Andrew McCarthy’s Breathtaking Composite Images of the Planetary Alignment Mesmerises the Internet.

June 21: June Solstice

As the Earth reaches the northernmost position in the sky, its north will be tilted entirely towards the sun, and then it will be directly at 23.44 degrees north latitude over the Tropic of Cancer. June solstice will also be the first day of the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere and the very first day of the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, and it will all happen at 02:40 UTC (08:10 AM IST).

June 25: New Moon

As the sun and the Moon are located on the same side of the Earth and are not easily visible at night, this phase will begin at 10:33 UTC (04:03 PM IST). Do you know that this will be one of the best times to observe faint objects like galaxies and star clusters?

June 27: June Bootids Meteor Shower

June Bootids meteor shower is highly active, especially from June 22 to July 2, but the main peak time is June 27. Among all others, this one is the weakest shower, which only has one or two meteors every hour. Do you know that there is a higher chance of seeing this June Bootids meteor only if the constellation Bootes is above the horizon with clear skies?

Apart from all of this, more keenly observing these celestial and astronomical Events helps each and every citizen of this country appreciate our Earth's place in the solar system. So, before the month gets started, you should not forget to step outside and gaze at all the stars up in the sky.

