New Delhi [India], July 16: This initiative highlights 10 inspiring individuals from across India who are creating a meaningful impact in their respective fields. From health and wellness to education, design, entrepreneurship, and innovation, these changemakers are redefining success through dedication, purpose, and vision. They have truly achieved something remarkable in their journeys -- overcoming challenges, breaking stereotypes, and building legacies that inspire. Today, their names are not only being recognized but also celebrated for the difference they're making in people's lives and in shaping a better future for India.Their stories are a reflection of modern India -- bold, driven, impactful, and unstoppable.

1. Dietitian Foram Modi - Founder of Makes You Eat, Mumbai

Makes You Eat by Dt. Foram Modi, Mumbai, is a leading dietitian clinic in Mumbai near Borivali. The clinic is led by best Dietitian in Mumbai, Dt. Foram Modi with 12+ years of experience. Dietitian Foram Modi is an expert dietitian for PCOD, PCOS & fertility nutrition. As a Clinical dietitian in Mumbai, she has helped countless of individuals to transform their health through customized, science-backed meal plans rooted in traditional Indian diets. She is an expert dietitian for weight loss, weight gain, Thyroid, and pregnancy nutrition in Mumbai. Her dietitian clinic, Makes You Eat by Dt. Foram Modi, stands for sustainable, realistic nutrition that fits seamlessly into everyday life--offering both offline and online dietitian consultations to support clients across India. For any doubts on diet plan, feel free to call/WhatsApp her on 8369030744.

2. Sathisha - Leading india's Next Generation VFX & Animation Talent

Frame School is transforming India's animation and VFX education by shifting from outdated, theory-heavy teaching to practical, industry-focused training. He established the institute to provide studio-based learning with real production pipelines in tools like Maya, Houdini, Silhouette, and Nuke, alongside mentorship from Oscar-winning veterans. The school offers free high-end workstations, masterclasses, guest lectures, and authentic workflows, addressing the issue of unemployable graduates. Under Sathisha's leadership, thousands of students have gained skills leading to successful placements with top global studios. Future plans include expanding in Bangalore, developing AI-powered VFX pipelines, and forging global industry partnerships to set new standards in animation education.

3. Dr Ankit Gupta - Plastic Surgeon

Among this year's trailblazing figures redefining confidence and self-image in India is Dr. Ankit Gupta, an acclaimed plastic surgeon and the visionary behind Panache Aesthetics, Delhi.

With a practice built on precision, empathy, and innovation, Dr. Gupta has quickly become a trusted name for men seeking life-changing transformation through gynecomastia surgery -- a condition silently affecting nearly 30-70% of men at some point in their life. "Gynecomastia is about more than physical change; it's about giving men the confidence to step out from the shadows," says Dr. Gupta. Combining VASER liposuction and minimally invasive gland removal, he delivers natural-looking, scar-minimized results that restore masculine contour and self-esteem.

Beyond technique, it's Dr. Gupta's patient-first approach and dedication to breaking the stigma around male cosmetic surgery that set him apart. At Panache Aesthetics, he's helped countless young men, professionals, and even athletes regain the freedom to live, dress, and move without self-consciousness.

4. Mousumi Kundu Paul - Founder Monomousumi Services and Editor, Weaver Magazine

Believes in the profound power of individual voices. She often emphasizes that even the smallest contributions--be it a story, essay, or poem--are like ripples in a pond, capable of sparking meaningful conversations and challenging societal norms. Under her leadership, Monomousumi Services has become more than just a platform for writing; it is a catalyst for social change. The organization is deeply committed to societal betterment through the transformative power of words by organizing various prestigious international level writing contests such as Monomousumi Monthly Essay Contest, Creative Writing Olympiad etc.. Founded on the conviction that every voice counts, Monomousumi actively cultivates a culture of free expression. Mousumi's vision is to contribute to building a developed, harmonious, and empathetic India where diverse perspectives are celebrated and heard. Her dedication inspires countless writers to believe in the impact of their stories and ideas, reinforcing that even the smallest voice can make a significant difference in shaping a better tomorrow.

5. Dr. Nikhil Govindwar - Top Eye Specialist Doctor in Nanded Waghala, Maharashtra

Dr. Nikhil Govindwar is a leading Ophthalmologist in Nanded, Maharashtra. He is a proud founder of Krishna Netralaya in Nanded Waghala. Dr. Nikhil Govindwar is renowned for his expertise in cornea surgery, refractive surgery and cataract surgery in Nanded region of Maharashtra. He has over 13+ years of experience as an Eye specialist in Nanded and have done more than 10,000 successful eye surgeries in his career so far. He is committed to delivering ethical, advanced, and patient-centric eye care to the residents of Nanded Waghala. Dr. Nikhil Govindwar is trained at India's top eye institutions and equipped with the latest diagnostic and surgical technology for providing best eye care services in Nanded. For any eye surgery in Nanded, you can reach him at 9529883360.

6. Dietitian Ria Hawle - Founder of Balanced Bowls, Pune

Dietitian Ria Hawle, is an award-winning clinical dietitian in Pune. She is a proud founder of her diet clinic in Pune, Balanced Bowls. She is a top dietitian in Pune for disease reversal with her major forte being Type 2 diabetes reversal on medications or insulin. Dietitian Ria Hawle has a Master's degree in Diabetic & Cardiac Nutrition. She has a practical experience from reputed hospitals like Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune and Nair Hospital, Mumbai. Dt. Ria Hawle is a best dietitian in Pune for PCOS, Fatty Liver, Thyroid Autoimmune Disease & Kidney diseases. Dt. Ria Hawle has worked with celebrity dietitians across Mumbai. Dt. Ria Hawle at Balanced Bowls, Pune is known for her root cause approach, creating sustainable, result-oriented diet plans. For any question, she can be reached at 8208307124.

7. Dr. Jimmy Garima Kumari is India's youngest national and international beauty pageant Director.

She leads major platforms like Mrs. Universe International, Pride of India, and the Kaushalya Awards--a celebration of women's leadership and empowerment. As the founder of DK Pageant Pvt. Ltd., she has redefined beauty pageants by focusing on talent, confidence, and community impact rather than appearance alone.

In addition to pageantry, Jimmy is a successful entrepreneur behind brands like KinoVeda, Lehza Luxe, and the fashion magazine Runway Times. Her events promote ethical values, mentorship, and social change, inspiring participants to become confident, purpose-driven leaders. Through her vision, she's transforming pageantry into a powerful platform for empowerment and change.

8. Aruna Sudam Tamhane - Founder of Prarambh Jewels

Launched in July 2025, Prarambh Jewels is a heartfelt dream turned reality by Aruna Sudam Tamhane. More than just a jewellery brand, Prarambh represents new beginnings -- rooted in tradition, designed for today. The brand specializes in elegant mangalsutras, gold-plated fancy chains, rings, bracelets, and other timeless pieces that reflect both heritage and modern sophistication.

9. Dr. Puneet, Co-Founder & CEO, CureSee

Founded by Dr. Puneet, CureSee has established itself as India's premier vision health innovator and a celebrated startup from Shark Tank India Season 2. The company has now launched SightCure™, a groundbreaking plant-based eyecare supplement designed to support and protect eye health in our increasingly screen-heavy world.

Crafted with a science-backed blend of Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Amla, Triphala, Bhringraj, and Saptamrit Louh, SightCure™ addresses modern visual challenges like digital eye strain, blue light exposure, and retinal fatigue, particularly for individuals aged 4 to 35. Unlike traditional eye drops, it works internally to strengthen eyesight, improve contrast sensitivity, and enhance macular health. Certified by GMP, ISO, and Khadi India, and made in India, SightCure™ is available online and through leading pharmacies.

Dr. Puneet explains, "SightCure™ is not just a supplement; it's a step toward lifelong visual resilience."

Available on Website, Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg, and your nearby eye hospitals.

10. Vastu Vid Sunil Kumar Aaryan Vastu consultant & Geo engineer

A reputed name in the world of Vastu consultation in India, Vastu Vid Sunil Kumar Aryan has been providing comprehensive Vastu services for over 21 years. With a comprehensive understanding of the ancient Indian architectural science, Vastu Shastra, he has effectively addressed a variety of Vastu concerns, from residential to industrial spaces.

Renowned for his vast knowledge and in-depth expertise, Vastu Vid Shri Sunil Kumar Aryan has helped thousands of people achieve harmony in their living and working environments. His Vastu solutions are designed to enhance positive energy and well-being, making him a sought-after consultant in the Vastu field.

Vastu Vid Sunil Kumar Aryan is also gaining popularity abroad due to the effective results of his Vastu consultations. Mob +91 90500-90511

