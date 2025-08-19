VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: A 22-kg golden kalash, crafted by city-based Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers, was installed atop the samadhi temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj at Alandi in a grand ceremony attended by political leaders, trustees and devotees.

The kalash, made entirely from devotees' contributions, was consecrated with rituals, taken in a traditional nagar pradakshina, and later handed over by the Nagarkar family to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sansthan Committee.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe, District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Mahajan, MP Shrirang Barne, MLAs Uma Khapre, Bapusaheb Pathare and Mahesh Landge, and temple trustees including Yogi Niranjannath and Adv. Rajendra Umap, were present. CM Fadnavis and other dignitaries also felicitated Vasant Nagarkar, Prasad Nagarkar and Pushkar Nagarkar for their craftsmanship.

Temple officials said the Nagarkar family was formally entrusted with the responsibility of creating the kalash on August 8. Over six days, a team of 22-25 artisans worked on two sections -- the spire and the urn -- to complete the structure using 22 kg of pure gold.

"This is not just an ornament for the temple but a spiritual crown for Maharashtra's cultural and devotional traditions," said Vasant Nagarkar, adding that the family considered the opportunity a blessing from Sant Dnyaneshwar.

The installation coincided with the 750th birth anniversary year of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, making the moment even more significant for devotees. "The golden kalash symbolizes faith, tradition and devotion, and will remain etched in Maharashtra's spiritual history," said Prasad Nagarkar.

