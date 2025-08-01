VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1: IHub-Data, the technology innovation hub at IIIT Hyderabad established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is launching a 24-week hands-on training program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML). Tailored for bonafide students enrolled in four-year BTech programs at AICTE-approved institutions in and around Hyderabad, the program aims to provide foundational and applied exposure to modern AI/ML methods.

Also Read | Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak in India: LSD Reported in 10 States, Over 28 Crore Animals Vaccinated, Centre Informs Parliament.

The training will be held on Sundays at the IIIT Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli, starting from September 28, 2025. The curriculum is designed as a balanced blend of theory, tutorials, and projects, helping students develop both conceptual clarity and practical skills.

"This is a unique weekend training initiative where students are introduced to AI/ML before they formally begin their professional journeys. The program adopts a hands-on learning approach to reinforce key machine learning concepts and aims to deliver a deeply engaging experience," says Dr. C.K. Raju, Head of Educational Programs at IHub-Data.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Bengaluru Court to Pronounce Its Verdict Today in Rape Case Against Ex-JD(S) MP.

Admission is currently open and will close once all available seats are filled. Program details, including the outline and important dates, are available here: https://bit.ly/45rWuWZ

About IHub-Data and IIIT Hyderabad:

IHub-Data is part of the DST's National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). It focuses on building large-scale data banks and promoting data-driven technologies and services.

IIIT Hyderabad is a premier research university known for its strong emphasis on foundational and applied research, starting from the undergraduate level. With around 30 research centers across technology domains, the institute has built a reputation for innovation-led education and research.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)