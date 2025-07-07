3 Government Schemes Every Indian Should Know About in 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: India's social welfare landscape continues to evolve rapidly, bringing numerous benefits to citizens across the country. Whether you're a student, worker, or senior citizen, understanding which government schemes you may qualify for can make a meaningful difference in your life. Here are three major government schemes that every Indian should be aware of in 2025 -- and how to access them.

Also Read | Bijapur Encounter: Maoist Commander Sodhi Kanna, With INR 8 Lakh Bounty, Killed During Joint Offensive by Security Forces in Chhattisgarh.

1. PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)

This flagship scheme by the Government of India provides income support of Rs. 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. The amount is paid in three equal instalments directly to their bank accounts.

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look at Best Innings by Former Indian Captain As He Turns 44.

Who is eligible?

- Small and marginal farmers

- Ownership of cultivable land

Why it matters: In 2025, the government has improved digital verification processes to reduce fraud and ensure faster disbursals.

Pro Tip: Farmers must ensure their Aadhaar Card is linked to their bank account to receive payments. If you're unsure how to access or download your Aadhaar, you can refer to aadhaarcarddownloads.org for a simple step-by-step guide.

2. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

Often referred to as the world's largest health insurance scheme, PM-JAY offers free medical treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for eligible citizens at empanelled hospitals.

Who is eligible?

- Families listed in the SECC 2011 database

- Beneficiaries of certain welfare schemes

Why it matters: Health expenses remain one of the top causes of financial distress in India. PM-JAY ensures access to quality care without the burden of cost.

Tip: A valid Aadhar Card or other approved ID is typically required at the hospital for quick admission and verification.

3. Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

Designed to build a retirement corpus for workers in the unorganised sector, APY allows subscribers to receive a fixed monthly pension of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 depending on contribution.

Who is eligible?

- Indian citizens aged 18-40 years

- Must have a savings bank account

Why it matters: With rising life expectancy and inflation, APY encourages long-term financial security through affordable, government-backed savings.

How to Apply: The process can be completed through most public and private banks. Linking your account with your Aadhaar Card simplifies KYC and reduces application friction.

Final Thoughts

Government schemes are only as effective as the public's ability to access them. With increasing digitization in India, having your identity and documents in order is more important than ever. If you need help with verifying, downloading, or updating your Aadhaar details, visit aadhaarcarddownloads.org -- your simplified guide to everything Aadhaar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)