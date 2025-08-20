VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: India is in the midst of a business renaissance. Start-ups are budding beyond metros; SMEs are looking at creative ways of marketing on a shoestring budget, even luxury brands eyeing Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Against this backdrop, some recent Indian authors' books are generating the buzz for doing something rare, meshing theory with raw on-ground reality. These very works are books that don't tell you just what to do; they show you how it works in the Indian environment.

1. Start Your Own Enterprise: The Must Know-How Guide for an Entrepreneur

By Dr. Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH)

With India siphoning out a massive number of over 6 million entrepreneurs every year, the path from idea to execution often seems like a maze. Dr. Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship at BIMTECH, distills his years of mentoring start-ups into a clean and clear pathway consisting of 33 steps. This is not an idealized version of entrepreneurship it is a raw look at the fate of the flesh: legal registrations, financial planning, export, and Government schemes. The book with its precise understanding of an imperfect business ecosystem in India is equally invaluable for a college graduate with a dream and for a mid-career professional about to take a leap. Practical with those lesser-known insider tales often sacrificed for glitz in start-up stories, it's really a how-to manual for actual-world entrepreneurship.

2. Innovative Marketing-30 Types of Marketing for SMEs

By Dr. Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH)

Marketing budgets for small companies are a crucial factor to allow or forbid existence, but according to Dr. Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship at BIMTECH, money is not the answer to everything. Drawing upon his corporate experience and several years of working with SMEs, he offers 30 unusual marketing strategies whose foundations lie on creativity, knowing the right time to act, and intimate customer insight rather than big spends. From guerrilla marketing to partnering with hyperlocal influencers, these are pragmatic tactics that any marketer can deploy quickly with very few resources and yet enjoy the immediate payoff. Consider this book a survival manual for SMEs trying to punch above their weight.

3. The LUXE Dip - A Glimpse into the Basics of Luxury

By Dr. Jyoti Das, Associate Professor of Practice (Marketing & Retail), Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), and Dr. Arun Mittal, Assistant Professor of Marketing, B.I.T. Mesra (Noida Campus)

Luxury in India is in a state of paradox wherein the country has one of the largest growth rates in this high-end market, yet luxury marketing remains one of the most under researched academic domain. With luxury and fashion brands flooding the country, this sunrise educational domain with a huge retail job potential is still absent in the portals of reputed B Schools of the country with few exceptions like Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH). Dr. Jyoti Das, with 17 years in luxury and fashion retail after 11 in FMCD, and Dr. Arun Mittal, a marketing academician strive to fill that gap with The LUXE Dip. The originality of the book lies in its storytelling approach wherein the authors have created two fictitious personas a luxury industry veteran and a marketing professor. Fictional anecdotes are employed to explain the serious concepts of the subject. It's interesting because it appears to be a coffee table conversation between two erudite friends. They lead readers down the path of luxury from Mesopotamian origins to the contemporary ideas of the "Five Senses Approach" in luxury retail which is an original framework for luxury custodians to follow in their qualitative and multi sensorial retail store pursuits of their brands. Each chapter combines historical heritage, brand stories, and concrete conceptual insights, making it a go for luxury quick reading book for all management students and those who are curious to know more about luxury goods. For the budding luxury professionals, the sales staff, and the inquisitive Gen Z shoppers, this self-training book makes the world of luxury accessible and fun reading. To a question as to why the book is so value priced unlike other luxury books, Dr Das replied "Luxury goods can be expensive but why should luxury knowledge not be suitably democratised?" Dispersion of knowledge on luxury would only swell its market size in India, a country on the threshold of being the world's 3rd largest economy by 2030.

4. The Unique Indian Market - Doing Business in India

By Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH)

Understanding India's market means navigating its many contradictions. In 30 insightful chapters, Dr. Prateek Jain, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at BIMTECH, serves as a cultural and economic roadmap for doing business in the world's most diverse market. From how family structures affect buying decisions, to the idea of "jugaad" as an ingrained innovation mind-set, the book explores avoiding pitfalls and seizing opportunities. From Dr. Jain's perspective, there is this India versus Bharat divide, the role of festivals in peak sales; and consequently, the rise of the middle class. For foreign entrepreneurs, it becomes a mock drill in subtleties that can make or break ventures here; for Indian firms, it's a reflection on where they actually stand in the big picture.

Why These Books Deserve Attention

What ties these four titles together is their refusal to be purely academic. They're built on lived experience, primary research, and cultural fluency. And in a market where imported business advice often misses local nuance, these works unapologetically take the Indians' point of view and this is really what makes them so invaluable to date.

