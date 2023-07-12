BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12: Feeding bottles are essential tools for nurturing and nourishing infants, ensuring their healthy growth and development. These bottles, responsible for sustaining and caring for infants, become indispensable companions throughout the delicate journey of early childhood. Available in plastic, glass and stainless steel and packed with features ranging from anti-colic nipples to feeding spoons, selecting the right feeding bottle can often be a challenge for new parents.

Mylo, a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform, recently conducted an online survey to ascertain parents' preferences when it came to selecting feeding bottles for their infants. The survey sought responses from 725 parents and provided valuable insights into preferences, considerations, and factors influencing their choice in this crucial aspect of baby care.

According to the survey report findings, 42.5% of parents prefer plastic bottles over other materials for feeding their babies. The participants pinpointed easy availability, safety to use, convenience to wash, and simplicity to carry as different utility-driven advantages of plastic bottles. Moreover, durability, cost-efficiency, anti-colic nipple, and user-friendliness add to the positive inclination towards plastic bottle usage.

In response to the survey findings, Shaveta Gupta, the Head of Content & Community at Mylo, said, "The primary concern of parents revolves around the well-being and safety of their precious little ones. It is only natural for them to seek feeding bottle options that prioritize the safety of their babies. In this regard, feeding bottles with breast-like nipples, anti-colic qualities and BPA-free materials emerge as an exceptional choice. These remarkable features along with affordability and availability have made plastic feeding bottles an irresistible and highly advantageous choice for new parents."

The survey underscored a notable revelation that 19.4% of participants prioritize safety and opt for glass bottle reliability. In comparison, 38.1% gravitate towards the portability and safety of steel bottles. However, the affordability hurdle presents a challenge for steel bottles, limiting their accessibility to the broader population, whereas the fragility of glass bottles makes them susceptible to breakage. As a result, the survey reveals a prevailing trend, with approximately 42.5% of parents favoring the practicality and prevalence of plastic feeding bottles that are BPA-free and have anti-colic nipples. Plastic feeding bottles bring versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, which make them indispensable companions for modern parents. With their lightweight yet sturdy construction, plastic bottles ensure convenient portability, while their ability to withstand accidental drops and bumps provides a sense of security.

Gauging the buying behavior of the survey participants, Mylo also asked participants to share the brands they preferred while buying feeding bottles. Over 27% of the participants listed Mylo as their numero uno brand for buying feeding bottles for their little ones. Features like BPA-free and leak-proof material, anti-colic silicone nipple, cute animal prints, inclusion of a feeding spoon and sealing disc along with microwave and steam safety seem to sway parents towards Mylo’s feeding bottles.​As plastic feeding bottles continue to dominate the feeding bottles market, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that glass and stainless-steel bottles have a long way to go. The survey represents the view of young Indians embarking on their parenting journeys. Mylo recognizes the importance of providing safe and healthy feeding options for babies and encourages parents to make informed decisions when selecting feeding bottles for their little ones.

