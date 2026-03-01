Islamabad, March 1: Three vessels operated by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) were stopped on Sunday by Iran from proceeding towards the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the ARY News reported. According to ARY News, orders were issued regarding the ships Karachi, Lahore and Khairpur, which had set sail to transport oil. Sources told the broadcaster that the vessels Lahore and Khairpur have been instructed to remain at Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates, while the vessel Karachi has been directed to anchor at Gwadar port in Pakistan.

All three ships were carrying Pakistani crew members at the time, the report said. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued warnings that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all maritime traffic, including commercial and naval vessels. The Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, provided the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is regarded as one of the world's most strategically significant maritime choke points. Is Strait of Hormuz Closed? Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Bars Vessel Movement, Says Report.

Stretching approximately 104 miles in length, the strait varies in width from about 60 miles to 24 miles at its narrowest point. It serves as a critical oil export route, linking Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates to global markets via the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The decision to hold back PNSC vessels comes amid regional instability due to US-Israel strikes on Iran and the retaliation of Iran, which has raised concerns over maritime security in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, at least 9 people have died on Sunday after clashes between protesters and Pakistani law enforcement personnel near the US Consulate in Karachi, Dawn News reported, citing the executive director of Civil Hospital Karachi's (CHK) trauma centre. According to a report by GeoTV, the protesters had gathered outside the consulate on MT Khan Road and tried to enter its premises, pelting stones. It further said that police resorted to heavy shelling to control the situation. Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to rescue officials.

As per GeoTV, law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, have intensified security in the area to prevent further violence and ensure public safety. Traffic movement in the area was severely affected due to the protest, with authorities closing the road from Sultanabad leading towards Mai Kolachi, causing significant traffic congestion. As per Karachi Traffic Police, vehicle diversions also took place. Iran-Israel War: Which Country is On Which Side? Is it Heading to WW3?.

Also on Sunday in terms of maritime security, the Embassy of Iran in India shared an announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps which noted that as a part of the fifth wave of Operation True Promise 4, the MSP ship in the Indian Ocean which it alleged was carrying ammunition for American vessels, was hit by four drones at the Jebel Ali anchorage and was completely disabled with damage and explosions.

It further mentioned that the American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by 4 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, and all the infrastructure was destroyed, "and a large number of American forces were killed and injured."Other updates shared include that an MST-class combat support ship, which was carrying fuel for American vessels in the Indian Ocean, was hit by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles. Other updates shared include that an MST-class combat support ship, which was carrying fuel for American vessels in the Indian Ocean, was hit by Iranian Qadr 380 missiles.

