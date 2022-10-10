New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 4th edition of "Pride of Nation Awards" was held on 7th October, 2022 at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi. Instituted by Veterans India, Pride of Nation awards hold its place amongst the most prestigious awards in India and is given to the people who have made a notable contribution in their fields and in the process made India proud.

The event was organized by India's leading branding and events company, Brands Impact.

The awards aim at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts and celebrating the growth of the contributors of the Nation who are our pride. They aim to appreciate exceptional service of the awardees and help them evolve as leaders in their domain.

The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the service or business categories are identified. A critical evaluation of their offerings and performance on various criteria, vis-a-vis other players in the same geography is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls both online and offline.

Gracing the event, chief guest Gen (Dr) VK Singh shared his thoughts on the impact Veterans India is making as an organisation and said that, "Coming from the forces background myself, I am extremely proud of the organisation and the work that they are doing. I am also glad that they are acknowledging not just persons in uniform but people from all fields serving our nation with their sincere efforts in their own committed way."

The awardees of the Pride of Nation Awads 2022 included Dr Dilip Donekar, Chairman of DGC Naturopathy Cancer Care Center, Dr Bipin Sule - CEO of Vishwakarma Institutes & University Pune, Dr Suresh P Menon, Director of Amadeus, Modi Dental Clinic, Dr Jagdish Sakhiya, Founder & Chief Dermatologist, Sakhiya Skin Clinic, Dr Sandeep Kataria, National President, CrimeReformer Association, JDA INFRA LIMITED, Ajay Ajmera, CEO - Ajmera Fashion, Spaces, Sumit Bhatia, Head of IT & Digital Transformation at ATS Group, Jaikrishan Jajoo, Founder, President & Managing Trustee of Jagriti, Bhushan Jewellers, Sanjay Jindal, Founder & CEO of Orion Infra Consulting Pvt. Ltd, Palakh Khanna, Founder and CEO of Break The Ice, Asoke K. Laha, Founder, President & CEO of Interra Information Technologies, Inc., Indrajit Dey - Director, Ananta Developers, Dr Karandeep Singh, Founder and CEO of ROAR (Rafa Online Academy of Rhythm), Kastub Chandola, Founder & Owner of Chandola Prime Homes and Dholinaag Dev Developers Group, Sumit Kumar Dash, Founder & CEO, PayInc Private Limited, Sanjay Sarda, CEO of Assist Growth Consulting, Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, Daisy Bagchi, Owner and Doctor at Bong Homeo Care, Just Wish, Tarun Raj Arora, Dr B. Naresh, MS (Ortho), Chairman of MMS Hospitals, Prakash Air Freight India Pvt. Ltd, Aravali College of Engineering & Management, Vivek Chawla Studio, Deepak Dhanaji Shirke, P. Anushiya Priyadarshini, R. Sudhakar and Dr R. Durai.

B.K Mishra, President, Veterans India was grateful and delighted in his statement, "Many congratulations to all the recipients of the fourth edition of Pride of Nation Awards. We hope that you all will continue to prosper and make our nation proud. We proudly identify all those working for our country and would continue to do that with greater enthusiasm in future."

The first three editions of Pride of Nation awards were graced by eminent personalities like Former Vice President - Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister - Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India - General V.K. Singh and Army officer of India and the Commanding Battalion of Kargil War - Major General Bakshi. The ceremonies were held at NCC auditorium parade grounds in New Delhi.

The Pride of Nation awards 2022 were dignified by Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India & Minister of Civil Aviation, General V.K. Singh as the Chief Guest.

