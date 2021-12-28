New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) came out with the list of '5 growing companies who could be leaders in 2022'.

The research agency said in its statement that the companies were picked up based on the movement in 2021, and the way they handled the challenging times of the pandemic.

Helping businesses grow

Headquartered in New Delhi, Setup Services India (SSI) has a profound professional network and in-house team of CA/CS to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the services being delivered; under the leadership of Nishant Arora, Co-founder, Sixth Element Finserv's Setup Services.

The company says that the goal is to become an extensive KPO in the B2B arena and provide solutions to the new India. Formed with an aim to develop a one-stop financial services solution for the next-gen entrepreneurs, SSI aims to facilitate business registration, compliance(s) management, and advisory processes to be robust, transparent, and cost-effective.

The range of services provided by SSI includes company incorporation, LLP incorporation, NGO incorporation, Trademark, registration, GST registration, MSME registration, Startup registration, GST and TDS compliances, FEMA compliances, accounting & bookkeeping, virtual payroll management, project report preparation, manpower placement, corporate restructuring, M&As, corporate tax advisory, etc.

SSI also develops tailor-made tech solutions aimed to facilitate decision-making and foster the control of the management of a business; with such business intelligence (BI) solutions SSI helps startups to grow faster, better, and maintain an efficient governance infrastructure.

Revolutionizing schooling

The Class of One (TCO1) is an online-only school with leaders in the online space creating future-ready children. The Class of One's skill-based learning programmes help children develop and discover their interests and abilities. The e-school is partnered with renowned programs like Torrins, Furtados and Fitness 365 for children's encouragement. Divya Jain, Founder & Director, The Class of One was founded on the principle of preparing children for the future through online classes. The goal is to introduce and establish new trends in the delivery of smart online education. The school provides a high-quality Oxford Advantage curriculum with cutting-edge digital content and a wide range of extracurricular activities and fitness programmes.

Contributing to healthy India

Established in 2014, the company has been providing a blend of modern and traditional ayurvedic treatment through its unique product formulation and selection of high-quality natural herbs. Vedas Cure, an online Ayurveda clinic providing services in Pan India was set up by Vikas Chawla with a vision to bring revolution in the field of medical science by providing the best healthcare services.

With over 40 years of collective experience in product development and formulation, the company administers customized treatment based on individual prakriti and medical conditions. The treatments of Vedas Cure are proprietary, approved, licensed and safe to use. The company does not sell its product on any e-commerce portal or website. The team gets in touch with the patients, collects the data, and, based on the reports, suggests herbal or ayurvedic remedies.

Interacting with Indian-ness

Made-in-India videoconferencing application, VideoMeet is developed and created by Jaipur-based startup VideoMeet Pvt. Ltd. The application was conceptualized as a result of MeitY's 'Made in India Videoconferencing Challenge' where it received acclaim and appreciation. With a capacity of holding virtual conferences of almost 2000 people, VideoMeet is capable of replacing other foreign alternatives.

Recently, it added more servers to ensure smoother communication, including in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The company had taken the step to keep the latency low and ensure better audio-video quality. VideoMeet has also added peering with different ISPs and network providers for low latency.

Breeze of change in jewellery industry

The brainchild of brother duo, Parag Agrawal and Saurabh Agrawal, Fiona Diamonds has introduced the concept of lab-grown diamonds and a relatively less known gemstone Moissanite to Indian jewelry buyers. The brand has not only expanded with franchisee and online business but also opened its flagship stores in many key locations.

The brand presently focuses on exclusively designed engagement rings and wedding jewelry. Its product line includes diamond jewelry, lab-grown diamond jewelry, and moissanite jewelry.

