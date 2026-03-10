VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 10: The luxury catering industry in Delhi NCR has witnessed remarkable evolution, with catering brands going beyond traditional dining to craft immersive culinary experiences. From bespoke wedding feasts to premium corporate events, these companies are setting new benchmarks in hospitality and event dining.

1. The Kitchen Art Company: Crafting Experiential Luxury Catering for Celebrations Worldwide.

What truly sets The Kitchen Art Company (TKAC) apart is its legacy, one built over three decades of trust, relationships, and an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence. This legacy continues to shape how the team curates menus, hosts celebrations, and collaborates closely with clients across generations. More than just a catering brand, TKAC represents a tradition that has been carefully nurtured and protected over the years, with lasting relationships at the heart of everything the company does.

Founded in 1997 by visionary chef Puneet Sikand, the New Delhi-based catering house reimagined what catering in India could look like, transforming it from a service into a curated culinary experience that blends innovative gastronomy, design, and theatrical presentation.

Over nearly three decades, The Kitchen Art Company has become synonymous with luxury wedding catering, experiential event dining, and destination weddings. Each event is approached as a bespoke production, where menus, presentation, and service are carefully designed to reflect the host's vision. From elegant garden weddings and vibrant after-parties to sophisticated global celebrations, the team crafts experiences where food becomes a central part of the celebration.

A defining strength of TKAC lies in combining innovative culinary concepts with personalised hospitality. Whether through creative live food stations, gourmet menus, or curated dessert experiences, the brand consistently delivers memorable dining moments for its discerning clientele.

Over the years, The Kitchen Art Company has curated prestigious events across India and international destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Cannes, Monaco, and celebrations across Europe and Southeast Asia. The team has also catered exclusive dinners during the Cannes Film Festival, taking Indian hospitality onto the global stage.

With its enduring legacy and global presence, The Kitchen Art Company continues to raise benchmarks in luxury catering and experiential event hospitality.

2.Orange Blossom: Elevating Fruit and Food Catering into a Luxury Culinary Experience in Delhi NCR.

In the evolving landscape of luxury catering in Delhi NCR, Orange Blossom and its bouquet is redefining how fruit, chaat, continental and street food is presented and experienced at premium events. Conceptualised to transform traditional fruit, chaat, continental and street food service into a curated, high-end culinary offering, the brand focuses on bringing creativity, global sourcing, and artistic presentation into the world of luxury catering.

Unlike conventional fruit and food platters, Orange Blossom and its umbrella introduces innovative concepts, exotic flavour pairings, and visually captivating displays designed to complement the aesthetic of modern weddings, private celebrations, and high-profile social gatherings. Each counter is carefully curated to become more than just a refreshment station -- it becomes an interactive and visually striking highlight of the event.

A key strength of the brand lies in its expertise in sourcing rare and internationally sourced fruits, offering guests a refined tasting experience that reflects global flavours and seasonal specialties. From beautifully arranged fruit, chaat, continental and street food buffets to customised stations designed around event themes, Orange Blossom ensures that presentation, taste, and creativity come together seamlessly.

Catering to discerning and well-travelled clientele, the brand focuses on delivering fruit and food experiences that match the expectations of luxury celebrations. With a strong emphasis on innovation, premium packaging, and aesthetic presentation, Orange Blossom continues to position itself as a distinctive name in premium fruit catering and luxury event catering in Delhi NCR, turning a simple fruit, chaat, continental and street food offering into an elegant culinary experience.

3. The Salt House Catering Services: Elevating Luxury Culinary Experiences in India.

In India's evolving luxury event landscape, The Salt House Catering Services has emerged as a distinguished name in premium catering and hospitality. Led by Founder & Executive Chef Udit Sabharwal, the brand blends global culinary expertise with authentic Indian traditions to create memorable dining experiences.

With a strong academic foundation, including a B.Sc. degree and training from Hotel School The Hague, Netherlands, Udit brings international techniques and refined presentation styles to modern celebrations. Building on a family catering legacy dating back to 1984, he has transformed the business into a contemporary brand specializing in luxury weddings, corporate events, and bespoke private gatherings.

The formal incorporation of USPS Foods India Private Limited in 2023 marked a major milestone in expanding structured, large-scale catering services. The strategic rebranding to The Salt House Catering Services in 2025 further strengthened its premium positioning in the luxury event industry.

Known for customized menus, seasonal ingredient-led offerings, and elegant hospitality services, the brand focuses on quality, innovation, and personalized experiences. Blending heritage with modern entrepreneurship, Udit Sabharwal continues to redefine luxury catering and event dining across India.

4. Virtuoso Catering House: Redefining Luxury Catering Experiences in Delhi NCR.

Among the emerging names shaping the luxury catering landscape in Delhi NCR, Virtuoso Catering House has steadily built a reputation for delivering refined culinary experiences and bespoke event catering services. Based out of Noida, the brand is led by Aarti Sharma and Pallav Goel, hospitality professionals with over a decade of experience in the food and beverage industry, bringing a deep understanding of premium hospitality and large-scale event execution.

Specializing in luxury wedding catering, private social celebrations, and high end corporate events, Virtuoso Catering House approaches every project with a strong emphasis on creativity, presentation, and personalised menu design. From intimate gatherings of 30 guests to large scale celebrations, the team focuses on curating menus and concepts that reflect the tone and personality of each event.

What sets Virtuoso apart in the competitive Delhi NCR catering market is its philosophy of artistic refinement and continuous innovation. The brand constantly explores contemporary catering concepts, combining global culinary inspirations with carefully crafted food presentations to elevate the overall dining experience. Each event is treated as a canvas where food, aesthetics, and service come together to create memorable moments.

With a growing portfolio of luxury private events, premium brand activations, and bespoke celebrations, Virtuoso Catering House continues to position itself among the promising luxury catering companies in Delhi NCR, delivering experiences that blend creativity, hospitality excellence, and culinary artistry.

5. Rajbhog Caterers: A Legacy of Taste, Luxury & Timeless Celebrations.

In the world of premium celebrations, few names command trust and admiration like Rajbhog Caterers. With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, the brand has mastered the art of transforming events into extraordinary culinary experiences. Known for its expertise in high-end catering, Rajbhog blends tradition with modern luxury, creating unforgettable dining moments for weddings, corporate galas, and prestigious social gatherings.

What truly sets Rajbhog apart is its ability to handle events of every scale with remarkable finesse. From intimate family celebrations to grand multi-day weddings hosting thousands of guests, their seamless execution and logistical excellence ensure flawless service every time. Their culinary repertoire is equally impressive--ranging from authentic Indian and regional delicacies to curated international cuisines, each menu is thoughtfully customized to reflect the client's taste and event theme.

Rajbhog's presentation philosophy goes beyond food; it is an immersive visual and sensory experience. Elegant buffet layouts, thematic decor, and interactive live stations add a theatrical charm that elevates every celebration. Backed by an expert team of chefs and hospitality professionals, the brand maintains uncompromising standards of quality, hygiene, and ingredient excellence.

Trusted by generations of families and leading corporates alike, Rajbhog believes catering is not merely about serving meals--it is about crafting memories. With end-to-end catering solutions and a passion for perfection, Rajbhog continues to define the gold standard in luxury hospitality.

