New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed officer trainees of the 79th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IT) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The officer trainees of the 79th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IT) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

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Addressing the officers, the President said that direct taxes play a major role in advancing national development. By providing a stable source of revenue, they enable governments to invest in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare. A fair and transparent tax system fosters equity and strengthens the foundation of inclusive and sustainable growth, a release said.

The President underlined that the mandate of the Revenue Service goes beyond tax collection.

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She said that the ability of IRS officers to analyse complex financial transactions, trace illicit financial flows across borders, and unravel intricate corporate structures makes them indispensable partners in advancing the nation's journey towards the goal of Viksit Bharat. They are expected to make decisions that are just, efficient and based on a deeper understanding of business processes.

The President said that as IRS officers, the young officers must strive to exercise prudence in their conduct and decision-making. A prudent officer balances enforcement with facilitation, authority with humility, and technological capability with human sensitivity.

She advised them to exercise the authority with humility, restraint, and an unwavering commitment to constitutional values.

The Officer Trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (IT), including two Officer Trainees from the Royal Bhutan Service, are undergoing Induction training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), Nagpur. (ANI)

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