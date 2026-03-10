New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Tuesday inaugurated the second edition of the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix, set to take place from 11 to 13 March 2026, bringing together around 257 athletes from eight nations for a major international para athletics competition in the national capital.

The Grand Prix will feature athletes from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Serbia, Bosnia, Egypt and Neutral Para Athletes, with Team India fielding the largest contingent of approximately 219 athletes across multiple track and field classifications, according to a press release.

The competition is expected to feature several of India's leading para athletes, including Paralympic champions Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sumit Antil and Praveen Kumar.

The Indian line-up will also include Paralympic medallists Ajeet Singh and Devendra Singh Gurjar, multiple Asian Para Games medallist Ankur Dhama, T12 sprinter Simran, the 2025 World Championships gold medallist, and Preeti Pal, who made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games by becoming the first Indian woman to win two track and field medals at a single Paralympics.

Speaking about the event, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, said, "The New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix reflects India's growing stature in global para sport. Hosting athletes from across the world while providing Indian athletes with valuable international competition on home soil is an important step in strengthening the country's para athletics ecosystem."

Paul Fitzgerald, President of World Para Athletics, said, "World Para Athletics are excited to return to New Delhi one year after the inaugural Grand Prix and five months after hosting the World Championships. The investment in the JLN stadium has already proven to have benefits for the current team of Indian athletes, with a record medal haul in 2026. It is my hope that the continuation of the Grand Prix will provide a platform for both existing and new athletes to prepare for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Los Angeles 2028. Furthermore, having the support of the government, commercial sponsors, and media ensures para athletics is visible throughout India. I also hope this encourages investment at the grassroots level to support healthy communities and provide equitable access to sport for all."

Reflecting on the occasion, Sminu Jindal spoke of accessibility as a practical requirement for sport and public life alike, "Para athletes have been performing significantly better than able-bodied athletes in major international events such as Asian Games, Olympic Games and other competitions. As India prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, our para athletes have the ability to increase our medal tally and further strengthen India's position in the global parasports ecosystem. Now is the time to tap sporting talent in para, for which it is extremely crucial that sporting infrastructure in schools, transport and training facilities are all made accessible so that more unspotted talent can shine from among young para players who can represent India on the global para stage", she remarked.

With participation from multiple countries and many of India's top para athletes, the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix is expected to further strengthen India's role in advancing global para sport while promoting the importance of accessible sporting infrastructure.

Marking the opening of the event at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Svayam joined the Grand Prix as the Official Accessibility Partner, supporting efforts to ensure inclusive and barrier-free access for athletes and participants. (ANI)

