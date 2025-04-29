VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: Education company, PhysicsWallah's UPSC vertical, PWOnlyIAS has secured 7 of the top 20 spots in the recently announced results of the Union Public Service Commission, Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) 2024. Among the top rankers are Harshita Goyal (AIR 2), Shah Margi Chirag (AIR 4), Aakash Garg (AIR 5), Raj Krishna Jha (AIR 8), Abhishek Vashishtha (AIR 14), Vibhor Bhardwaj (AIR 19) and Trilok Singh (AIR 20).

A total of 1009 candidates across India cleared the examination and have been recommended for appointment to the IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Central Services covered under the civil services examination. PWOnlyIAS has achieved 512 overall selections, with 45 aspirants securing ranks in the top 100.

To mark this achievement, PWOnlyIAS organised an event where the top achievers were invited and felicitated by Alakh Pandey, Teacher, Founder & CEO, PhysicsWallah (PW) and Sumit Rewri, CEO-PWOnlyIAS. Furthermore, Alakh Pandey offered a few words of motivation and congratulated the candidates. He said, "The success of the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2024 is an example of their determination, resilience, and abilities. Their journey reflects a deep commitment to public service and a passion for contributing meaningfully to the nation. As they prepare to take on key roles in services including IAS, IFS, IPS, and other Central Services as covered under the civil services examination, we applaud their achievement and extend our heartfelt congratulations. May their path ahead be filled with continued growth and purpose."

PWOnlyIAS assists students in preparing for all stages of the UPSC examinations, which include preliminary examinations and main examinations. Furthermore, the UPSC courses are offered under the batches named Prahar, Prarambh and Sankalp.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

