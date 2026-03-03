New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): As many as 78 per cent of the urban population tested in India were found to be exposed to pesticide residues, posing serious health risks, according to a latest study by Bengaluru-based gut health startup MicrobioTx.

The findings are based on the analysis of 200 Indian blood samples, aimed at understanding hidden chemical exposures, including pesticides, antibiotics, steroids and so-called "forever chemicals" that may be silently affecting health.

According to the study, 78 per cent of those tested were exposed to pesticide residues, with 36 per cent exposed to three or more pesticides, indicating cumulative exposure that may pose serious health risks.

It stated "The findings indicate widespread exposure to toxins, entering the body through everyday food consumption, plastic usage, groundwater and environmental pollution".

In addition, 54 per cent of the samples showed the presence of antibiotics. The study noted that such exposure is linked to antimicrobial resistance, harder-to-treat infections, and disruption of the gut microbiome, which may contribute to metabolic disorders.

The report further stated that 39 per cent of those tested were exposed to steroids, compounds that may cause endocrine disruption and increased carcinogenic risk.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent tested positive for forever chemicals, persistent toxins that may increase cancer risk and are associated with reduced fertility, thyroid disease, hormone suppression, high cholesterol, liver damage and ulcerative colitis.

Notably, 17 per cent of the samples had 10 or more toxins in their blood across three categories, indicating hidden chronic exposure.

As part of its newly added toxin detection capability, MicrobioTx analysed samples from urban populations across 9 Indian states and 14 cities. The analysis uncovered significant exposure to pesticides, insecticides, antibiotics, steroidal growth regulators and forever chemicals.

While there is growing awareness about the health risks of exposure to pesticides, antibiotics and steroids in animal-derived products such as meat, milk, eggs and honey, the study highlighted that not many people are aware of forever chemicals.

Forever chemicals are synthetic, man-made substances widely used for their water, heat and grease-resistant properties in products such as non-stick cookware, food packaging, and water-resistant fabrics and coatings.

The study noted that many of these compounds are prohibited as they are known to pose serious health risks in humans. (ANI)

