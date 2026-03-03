Kohima, March 3: The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery is a highly popular weekly draw held every Tuesday at 1:00 PM. It is part of the "Dear" series managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, known for its transparency and life-changing prize pool of INR 1 crore. Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery draw serves as the first major lottery event of the day in Nagaland. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, March 3.

With a ticket price of just INR 6, the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery remains accessible to a wide demographic across India, particularly in states where the lottery is legal. The results of Nagaland's 1 PM Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery draw will be released shortly after the live draw begins at 1 PM in Kohima Nagaland lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 2 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of March 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here:

Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday lottery features a tiered reward system, ensuring that thousands of participants can win prizes across different ranks. Those taking part in today's Nagaland lottery can watch the online telecast of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery, which has been provided above. They can also visit trusted lottery websites online to check the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery. The "Dear Shine" lottery is part of a structured weekly program managed by Nagaland State Lotteries. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 03, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Winners of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, March 3, must act quickly to claim their rewards, as there is a strictly defined window (usually 30 days) to submit a claim. For the INR 1 crore jackpot or any prize exceeding INR 10,000, winners must submit their original ticket, a claim form, and government-issued ID (like an Aadhaar or PAN card) to the Nagaland State Lottery office. Trending keywords for Dear Shine Tuesday lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Shine Tuesday 1 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Today 1 PM", "Nagaland Lottery Result 3.3.2026", "Dear Lottery Result Today Live", "Dear Shine Tuesday Winning Number" and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result".

