New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): Oral Cavity is an entrance to the human body and plays a vital role in the well-being of an individual. Good oral health with healthy gums and teeth are paramount to overall fitness. Healthy gums ensure teeth stay firm in the mouth and perform the vital function of chewing. Your gums are a barrier that helps prevent inflammation that may damage your body. Gum disease has been linked to health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and premature births or low-birth-weight babies. A little extra attention to your gums can keep your whole smile beautiful for many years to come. Below is advice from the best dentists to help you prevent gum diseases.

Prof Dr Ashish Gupta,

Senior Orthodontist and Invisalign Provider

BDS, MDS, DNB, PhD, M Orth RCS (UK), FDS RCS (UK),

Gupta Dental Centre -The Multispeciality Centre, Delhi

Imagine a flashy smile but with bleeding gums; not a good sight.

The gums' health can indicate many systemic disturbances in the body. For example, a diabetic patient with uncontrolled sugar will have bleeding from the gums and an odor from the mouth.

Gums are equally important and need adjuncts to brush like flossing, mouthwashes, and massaging gums post-brushing to keep them healthy. Healthy gums are paramount for patients who have to undergo cardiac procedures like CABG, valve replacement, bypass, implant replacement surgery, etc. Always remember Healthy Gums Mean Healthy Teeth and pay equal importance to gums as you do to your pearly white teeth and flaunt your smile.

Dr Meenal Airan,

BDS, MDS, FAM (Germany)

Director - Smile & Glow Clinic, Bareilly

When we talk about gum disease, we discuss our "periodontal health".A healthy gum line forms the basis of a sound tooth. The best way to prevent periodontitis is to follow a program of good oral hygiene through proper brushing techniques, regular flossing, and a routine dental checkup. Periodontitis can lead to swollen and bleeding gums, halitosis, and the development of uneven spaces between the teeth, leading to food lodgement, painful mastication, mobility of teeth, and ultimately untimely loss of teeth. Loss of occlusion leads to serious neuromuscular disorders, so it should be interrupted at the very beginning. Miguel de Cervantes rightly said, "Every tooth in a man's head is more valuable than a diamond."

Dr Manish Guri,

BDS, Special Interests in Smile Makeovers, Dental Aligners & Dental Implants,

Tooth N Smile (Dental Care & Implant Clinic), Mumbai

Good oral and dental hygiene can help prevent tooth decay and gum disease. An unhealthy mouth, especially if you have gum disease, may increase the risk of serious health problems such as heart attack and stroke, cause uncontrolled diabetes & the chance of a preterm low birth weight baby.

Simple steps for dental and gum healthcare include brushing your teeth twice a day with good anti-plaque anti-cavity toothpaste using floss and inter-dental brushes. Avoid all forms of tobacco. Keeping your acidity under control. Getting your teeth aligned if they are crooked decreases the chances of cavities and gum disease. Getting your missing teeth replaced by a bridge or an implant. Getting your teeth checked and professionally cleaned at least once a year.

Dr Priyanka Kumar,

BDS, MDS, FAD, DSD

Specialist in Gums, Implants and Aesthetic Dentistry,

EXLDENTIST, Gurugram

"To be completely healthy, one should not have a part of their body with potential inflammation or infection". This indeed includes the oral cavity as well. Research has shown a strong link of oral health problems, particularly periodontal or gum diseases, to many health conditions, including Diabetes, Heart and Kidney disease, Alzheimer's, Asthma, Osteoporosis, Cancer and many more.

Lots of gum troubles can be kept at bay with good oral hygiene, brushing twice daily using a proper technique, Flossing or using inter-dental brushes (as indicated), and Regular Professional Care after every 3-6 months. Early detection of gum problems is the key to better oral and general health, as they can be managed more easily.

Dr Shruti Jain and Dr Nupur Jhunjhunwala

Toothwise, Multi-speciality dental clinic and sleep centre, BDS,

Specialist in oral rehabilitation, smile makeovers, Dental aligners, sleep and TMJ treatments, Mumbai

Mouth breathing: gum diseases and other health issues. Mouth breathing can cause heart disease!

Sometimes snoring, breathing through the mouth instead of the nose, drooling at night, feeling tired throughout the day, headaches, neck stiffness, mouth dryness, cavities and gum disease can all be signs of a disease called OSA. The condition reduces the oxygenation to the entire body causing long-term harm to the heart, lungs and other major organs.

You may have an obstruction in the nose or narrowing of your airway, which isn't allowing you to breathe comfortably through your nose, which would have been the healthy way to breathe! The condition is easily treatable if diagnosed correctly, so please seek help.

Dr Kruti Dholakia,

PhD. Hons. Aesthetic Dentistry (France)

Fellow Laser Dentist and Implantologist (India)

Dentist, Cosmetic/Aesthetic Dentist and Dental Surgeon,

Belle 32 Dental Care LLP, Mumbai

Unhealthy gums lead to periodontitis associated with systemic conditions like heart and kidney diseases, adverse pregnancy outcomes, type two diabetes, respiratory disorders, fatal pneumonia in hemodialysis patients, etc.

Replacing habits like poor oral care, clenching and grinding teeth, consuming tobacco in any form, and a high sugar diet with healthy habits like brushing, flossing, oil pulling, and low sugar and high fibrous diet promotes good gum health.

We have successfully treated surgical and non-surgical gum diseases at Belle 32 Dental Care based in Andheri West with teeth cleaning, root planing and gum surgery, and daily use of our in-house Gum Care Oil pulling made with 30+ herbal ingredients. We can ship oil pulling all over India that shall suit all your gum needs.

Dr Shikha Tripathi,

MDS - Prosthodontist and Crown Bridge,

Multichain Dental Clinic, Haridwar

Healthy gums need little practice daily from your routine. Firstly, you need a soft-bristled brush of your favourite colour and techniques like circular brushing and thorough brushing of your teeth, along with a tongue cleaner. You must do your brushing and floss twice daily and rinse after every meal. Eat fibrous foods, vegetables, and fat-free dairy products, which are good for healthy gums. Nuts, cranberries, and raisins stimulate salivation, which helps in the flushing of bacteria from the mouth and the prevention of plaque formation. Regular dental checkups with the dentist are a must for good oral health. Some systemic diseases that occur during pregnancy, like pregnancy tumors and pregnancy gingivitis, need your dental consultancy for their cure.

Dr Vikram Ahuja,

MDS (Oral med and radiology)

Kosmic Dental Clinic, Lucknow

Smoking is one of the most important risk factors for developing oral cancer. Oral cancer is currently a major global health issue. Other risk factors are closely associated with oral cancers, including alcoholic consumption, betel nut chewing, poor oral health, and human papillomavirus infection. The incidence of oral cancer among patients who smoked was 8.4-fold higher than that among patients who did not. Another study also found that smokers had a 6.41-fold risk of contracting oral cancer. To decrease the rate of oral cancer, we should all stop consuming alcohol, betel nut, smoking and tobacco.

