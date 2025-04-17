New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): As industries rapidly transform, about 85 per cent of jobs that will exist in 2030 have not yet been invented, according to a report by Dell Technologies, a global tech giant.

The report adds that the rapid evolution of technology and the consequent transformation in the job environment have prompted both the industry and the student demographic to seek out new courses that address the growing need for integrating creative curricula with traditional ones.

With global design industry witnessing rapid growth driven by rising demands for creative & innovative solutions across industries, India is also seeing a significant expansion in design education, with several institutions launching new programs to meet the demands of the creative industry.

The report mentions the new courses being launched by the colleges, adding that it is not a coincidence that leading universities are launching new design related courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Last year, IIT Delhi launched a new four-year undergraduate programme, 'BTech in Design,' starting from the academic year 2025-26. Announced last year, Mahindra University's School of Design Innovation offers B.Des, M.Des and Ph.D. programs.

The curriculum focuses on design thinking, innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, with specializations in industrial design, communication design, interaction design and apparel design.

Speaking on design innovations, Prof. B. K. Chakravarthy, Founding Dean, School of Design Innovation, Mahindra University, said, "The core objective of design innovation is an effective problem-solving method that blends creativity with strategic acumen, and it guides students to ideate and develop their concepts into innovative products and services. A friendly user interface, for any software, is as important as the technology behind it and the convenience to use makes it more market friendly."

The report says that recently, World University of Design (WUD) announced a suite of new undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the 2025-26 academic year. Among the standout additions is the B.Tech in Computer Science & Design, a forward-looking program crafted to address the evolving influence of AI on traditional computer science education. In addition, WUD has introduced a Master's programme in Game Design & Development, specifically catering to students who did not pursue a bachelor's degree in gaming but aspire to enter the industry.

Highlighting the importance of aligning education with market demands, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, World University of Design, said, "As a university dedicated to shaping the future of creative education, we are continuously evolving to meet the demands of emerging industries. Our new programs are carefully crafted to bridge the gap between technology, business, and the arts, ensuring our graduates are not only industry-ready but also capable of leading innovation in their respective fields."

Increasingly, companies are also looking to hire candidates equipped with both technical and creative know-how, making design education more critical than ever. According to a report, India witnessed a 25% rise in internship opportunities for youth in 2024, led by design fields and other traditional courses like management, engineering and media.

Talking about the need for skilling in the design field, Anil Pokhriyal, CEO, Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), said "As industries evolve today with advancements in technology, our approach to skilling must also evolve with an increased focus on innovation, adaptability and real-world problem solving. At MEPSC, we recognize that building future-ready design professionals means integrating practical skills like design thinking, visual communication and entrepreneurial mindset into skilling programs."

With India facing a significant shortage of trained design professionals, despite the rapid expansion of the design industry, these new courses aim to ensure that India has a strong pipeline of future-ready designers and creative professionals. (ANI)

