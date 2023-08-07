New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): As many as 870 posts of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) are vacant, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation General V K Singh (Retd) told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“There is no backlog in filling vacancies of ATCOs. To meet the manpower requirements of ATCOs, an additional 796 ATCO positions have been created since 2022. Vacant posts of ATCOs are filled through direct recruitment examination as well as internally through departmental examination,” said the minister in a written reply.

Also Read | International Cat Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Celebrates the Unconventional Love for Cats.

“The direct recruitment process to fill up 400 posts of Junior Executive (ATC) has been completed and the selected candidates are currently undergoing training at three training institutes,” Singh said.

Apart from this, he said the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has initiated action for direct recruitment for another 356 posts of Junior Executive (ATC). (ANI)

Also Read | IND vs WI: Nicholas Pooran Fined 15 Percent Match Fee for Criticising Umpires During 2nd T20I.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)